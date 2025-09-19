Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul donald trump latest india news Telangana techie Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 08:35:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The non-life insurance sector in India continued to experience a slowdown in premium growth in August due to a decline in crop insurance and a softer market for passenger vehicles, Care Edge Ratings said in a report.

According to the report, as of August 2025, the non-life insurance sector reported total premium collections of Rs 24,953.0 crore, registering a modest 1.6 per cent rise year-on-year. This was significantly lower compared to a 4.2 per cent increase recorded in August 2024.

It stated “the non-life insurance sector continued to experience a slowdown in premium growth”

The report noted that the slowdown could be attributed to the switch to the 1/n rule, deferrals on account of expected cuts in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and weaker performance in crop insurance. A subdued passenger vehicle market also weighed on overall growth.

The 1/n rule in insurance is a way of spreading premium income over the entire policy period instead of booking the whole amount upfront.

However, steady growth in health, fire, and engineering segments helped partially offset the slowdown.

The report also mentioned that the public sector general insurers maintained their faster growth rate for the eleventh consecutive month in August 2025, driven largely by renewals in the fire, engineering, health, and motor third-party segments.

Despite this, the switch to the 1/n rule continued to affect headline growth for the industry.

Private non-life insurers, including standalone health insurers (SAHI), retained their dominant position with a 70 per cent market share in August 2024 and August 2025, compared to 68 per cent in August 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the report shared that the private insurers accounted for 64.8 per cent of the market in August 2025, slightly lower than 66.4 per cent a year ago. In contrast, the share of public sector insurers increased to 35.2 per cent from 33.6 per cent in August 2024.

Health insurance remained the largest segment within the non-life insurance industry, recording a robust 14.3 per cent growth in August. The growth was attributed to improved traction in other segments as well.

However, overall momentum in the industry has moderated, impacted by the 1/n rule and affordability challenges arising from higher premiums. Within the health insurance segment, SAHIs continued to outperform. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: care-edge-ratingsCrop Insurancegst-cutshealth-insuranceinsurance-slowdownmarket-sharenon-life-insurancepremium-growthprivate-insurerspublic-sector-insurers

RELATED News

OPPO India brings Grand Festive Sale across its portfolio; Rs 10 Lakh Mega Prize for 10 lucky customers
Online gaming rules to be implemented from October 1: Ashwini Vaishnaw
CCKLT 3.0 by Corporate Connections Brings Together Leaders in Delhi for an Inspiring Exchange of Ideas and Connections
Sylvi Time Carnival 2025 – India's Biggest Anniversary Watch Sale
Critical minerals at the centre of India's mining push, say industry leaders

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Hundreds Of People Queue Up Early Morning In New Delhi And Mumbai To Get Their Hands On iPhone 17, Long Lines Even Before The Stores Open
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
After Rejecting The Fat Paycheck In 2017, Has Adele FINALLY Said Yes To Super Bowl 2026? Fans Say, ‘This Would Be…’
India look to build on winning start in SAFF U17 C'ship
Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely
Northeast Bamboo Conclave 2025 sets strategic agenda for a sustainable bamboo economy
US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire
UP Man Gets Bombarded With Calls, Gets Harassed After Rahul Gandhi Shares Number During Press Conference
29-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead By US Police In California, Here’s What The Cops Said
Asia Cup: Kusal Mendis helps SL end group stage unbeaten; Afghanistan out, Bangladesh in Super Four
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings
Non-life insurance sector continues to witness slowdown in August: Care Edge Ratings

QUICK LINKS