LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da navratri Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Joi Zubeen Da
LIVE TV
Home > Business > NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

NTPC announced a ₹3,248 crore final dividend for FY25, totaling ₹8,096 crore. Despite a slight dip in Q4 net profit, revenue growth and strong power generation highlight positive investor outlook.

NTPC
NTPC

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 27, 2025 16:33:53 IST

NTPC Pays ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend For FY25, What It Means For You

If you’re an investor in NTPC or just tracking India’s energy giants, here’s a big update you shouldn’t miss.
NTPC, the state-owned power major, has paid a final dividend of ₹3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power for FY 2024-25.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NTPC said:

“NTPC paid its final dividend of ₹3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.”

Now here’s where it gets interesting for you as an investor, this consistent dividend is a strong sign of NTPC’s financial health and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The dividend was officially handed over by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh to Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with top officials like Shri Pankaj Agarwal and senior leadership from NTPC and the Ministry in attendance.

Solid numbers, strong leadership, a stock to keep an eye on!

NTPC stated:

“This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders.”

NTPC Total Dividend For FY25: ₹8,096 Crore

NTPC’s total dividend payout for the financial year 2024-25 stands at ₹8,096 crore, distributed as follows:

  • Interim Dividend 1: ₹2,424 crore
  • Interim Dividend 2: ₹2,424 crore
    (paid in November 2024 and February 2025)
  • Final Dividend: ₹3,248 crore
  • Total Dividend per Share: ₹8.35
    (on a face value of ₹10 per share)

NTPC Q4 FY25 Results: Major Highlights (Jan–Mar 2025)

  • Net Profit: ₹5,788 crore
    • Slightly less than ₹6,490.05 crore reported in Q4 FY24
    • Shows a slight decline but still reflects strong profitability
  • Total Income: ₹51,085.05 crore
    • Increased from ₹48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24
    • Growth supported by improved operations
  • Power Generation Revenue: ₹49,352.99 crore
    • Up from ₹47,088.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
    • Indicates higher electricity generation and increased demand
  • Investor Implication:
    • NTPC’s revenue growth, especially in power generation, is a positive sign for long-term investors despite the slight dip in net profit

NTPC FY25 Financial Results

  • Annual Performance:

    • Net Profit: ₹23,953.15 crore (up from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24)

    • Total Income: ₹1,90,862.45 crore (up from ₹1,81,165.86 crore in FY24)

  • Subsidiaries & Joint Ventures:

    • Profit from Subsidiaries: ₹4,139 crore (up from ₹3,897 crore in FY24)

    • Profit from Joint Ventures: ₹2,214 crore (up from ₹1,636 crore in FY24)

(With Input)

Also Read: RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT Check Updated Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process & More

Tags: ntpc

RELATED News

Bull8 Algo Powered by Bull8.ai – Bringing Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Trading to India's Retail Investors
Tata Motors Announces Big Move: Key Leadership Changes Before Its Demerger
Accenture Layoffs 2025: Accenture’s AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs, $1 Billion Savings With Over 11,000 Jobs Cut
Forex in 10 Minutes: How Thomas Cook and Blinkit Just Revolutionized Travel Money
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi 4G’, Powering India’s Digital Future

LATEST NEWS

Shraddha Kapoor Teases ‘Chhoti Stree’, Drops Major Clues That Build Suspense For Much-Awaited ‘Stree 3’ Storyline
Dr Niket Patel: Leading IVF Specialist from Anand Transforming Parenthood in India
VIRAL RANT: Two Muslim Girls Barred From Entering Garba Event After Buying Passes In Kota, Rajasthan, Venue Puts Up A Notice At Gate
"Pathetic handling of Ladakh situation…persistent betrayal of people's aspirations": Kharge condemns Wangchuk's arrest
"India is demonstrating highest economic growth rates under PM Modi's leadership": Putin
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Will Suryakumar Yadav End The Handshake Controversy With Pakistan?
UPSC NDA 2 Result Soon: Direct Link to Download to Scorecard, Check Latest Updates on Result Dates
"Optimistic India will bag 3-4 medals at Asian Aquatic C'ships": Head coach Nihar Ameen
Caught Red-Handed: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover In Hotel Room, Pushes Her As She Tries To Raise Her Hand
Can AI Replace Humans? NYC Jobseeker Outsmarts AI Recruiters With Bold LinkedIn Post, Sparking Debate On Future Hiring
NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25
NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25
NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25
NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

QUICK LINKS