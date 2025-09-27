NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

NTPC Pays ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend For FY25, What It Means For You

If you’re an investor in NTPC or just tracking India’s energy giants, here’s a big update you shouldn’t miss.

NTPC, the state-owned power major, has paid a final dividend of ₹3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power for FY 2024-25.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NTPC said:

“NTPC paid its final dividend of ₹3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.”

Now here’s where it gets interesting for you as an investor, this consistent dividend is a strong sign of NTPC’s financial health and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

NTPC paid its final dividend of Rs 3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. The total dividend paid for FY25 is Rs 8,096 crore. Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD along with Board of Directors presented the final… pic.twitter.com/r8Jtb1FdbY — NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) September 26, 2025

The dividend was officially handed over by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh to Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with top officials like Shri Pankaj Agarwal and senior leadership from NTPC and the Ministry in attendance.

Solid numbers, strong leadership, a stock to keep an eye on!

NTPC stated:

“This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders.”

NTPC Total Dividend For FY25: ₹8,096 Crore

NTPC’s total dividend payout for the financial year 2024-25 stands at ₹8,096 crore, distributed as follows: