NTPC Q4 FY25 Results Show Revenue Growth Despite Slight Profit Dip; Declares ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend for FY25

NTPC Pays ₹3,248 Crore Final Dividend For FY25, What It Means For You
If you’re an investor in NTPC or just tracking India’s energy giants, here’s a big update you shouldn’t miss.
NTPC, the state-owned power major, has paid a final dividend of ₹3,248 crore to the Ministry of Power for FY 2024-25.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NTPC said:
“NTPC paid its final dividend of ₹3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.”
Now here’s where it gets interesting for you as an investor, this consistent dividend is a strong sign of NTPC’s financial health and commitment to rewarding shareholders.
NTPC paid its final dividend of Rs 3,248 crore on 25th September 2025 for FY25, representing 33.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. The total dividend paid for FY25 is Rs 8,096 crore.
The dividend was officially handed over by NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh to Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with top officials like Shri Pankaj Agarwal and senior leadership from NTPC and the Ministry in attendance.
Solid numbers, strong leadership, a stock to keep an eye on!
NTPC stated:
“This marks the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd. has distributed dividends to its shareholders.”
NTPC Total Dividend For FY25: ₹8,096 Crore
NTPC’s total dividend payout for the financial year 2024-25 stands at ₹8,096 crore, distributed as follows:
- Interim Dividend 1: ₹2,424 crore
- Interim Dividend 2: ₹2,424 crore
(paid in November 2024 and February 2025)
- Final Dividend: ₹3,248 crore
- Total Dividend per Share: ₹8.35
(on a face value of ₹10 per share)
NTPC Q4 FY25 Results: Major Highlights (Jan–Mar 2025)
- Net Profit: ₹5,788 crore
- Slightly less than ₹6,490.05 crore reported in Q4 FY24
- Shows a slight decline but still reflects strong profitability
- Total Income: ₹51,085.05 crore
- Increased from ₹48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24
- Growth supported by improved operations
- Power Generation Revenue: ₹49,352.99 crore
- Up from ₹47,088.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
- Indicates higher electricity generation and increased demand
- Investor Implication:
- NTPC’s revenue growth, especially in power generation, is a positive sign for long-term investors despite the slight dip in net profit
NTPC FY25 Financial Results
-
Annual Performance:
-
Net Profit: ₹23,953.15 crore (up from ₹21,332.45 crore in FY24)
-
Total Income: ₹1,90,862.45 crore (up from ₹1,81,165.86 crore in FY24)
-
-
Subsidiaries & Joint Ventures:
-
Profit from Subsidiaries: ₹4,139 crore (up from ₹3,897 crore in FY24)
-
Profit from Joint Ventures: ₹2,214 crore (up from ₹1,636 crore in FY24)
-
