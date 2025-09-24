RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Notification OUT Check Updated Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process & More

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the notification for the RRB NTPC recruitment drive 2025, announcing a total of 8,875 vacancies. Out of these, 5,814 vacancies are reserved for graduate level candidates, while 3,058 vacancies are for undergraduate level candidates.

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment offers a significant opportunity for aspirants seeking government jobs in the railway sector. Posts include Station Master, Goods Guard, Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant, and others.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates who will appear for the RRB NTPC 2025 exam will be selected on the basis of Computer-Based Test 1 and CBT 2 exams, followed by a skill test, typing, or aptitude test.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Application Process

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025 application process is expected to begin between October and November 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official RRB regional portals.

How to Apply for RRB NTPC 2025: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official website – Go to www.rrbcdg.gov.in or your regional RRB site.

Step 2: Complete registration – Click on the NTPC 2025 application link and register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in the application form – Enter personal details, educational qualifications, and select your preferred post and zone.

Step 4: Upload documents – Submit scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit – Complete payment online and submit the application. Save and print a copy for future reference.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates require a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Candidates must pass Class 12 from a recognized board.

Undergraduate posts require candidates to be aged 18-30 years, while graduate posts have an upper age limit of 33 years.

There will be age relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen as per government rules.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Total vacancies

Post Number of vacancies Train clerk 77 Accounts clerk cum typist 394 Junior clerk cum typist 163 Commercial cum ticker clerk 2424 Senior clerk cum typist 638 Junior account assistant cum typist 921 Chief commercial cum ticket clerk

161

Traffic assistant

59

Goods train manager

3423

Station master

615

Total

8,875



RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Salary

The selected candidates will receive salaries on the basis of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) with salaries ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400.