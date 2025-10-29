Orkla India IPO: Strong GMP And Brand Legacy Boost Investor Confidence At Rs 108- A Tasty Bet On India’s Packaged Food Boom

Orkla India IPO Opens for Subscription: Investors Get a Taste of Spice and Strategy

Spicing up the IPO season, Orkla India Limited has officially opened its much-anticipated public offering today, inviting investors to dig in before the window closes on October 31, 2025.

The Indian food and marketing powerhouse, best known for its iconic brands MTR and Eastern, has set the IPO price band between ₹695 and ₹730 per share, making it a tempting offer for those eyeing a bite of India’s packaged food boom.

The company aims to raise ₹1,667.54 crore, entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning all proceeds will go to existing shareholders offloading stakes.

The issue will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, marking another flavorful addition to Dalal Street’s growing IPO menu. With strong brand recall, steady financials, and a pinch of global reach, Orkla’s IPO might just be the recipe investors have been waiting for.

Orkla India IPO GMP Today

Orkla India IPO GMP Today: ₹108

₹108 Grey Market Activity: Shares of Orkla India are trading at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market.

Shares of Orkla India are trading at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market. Investor Sentiment: The strong premium signals positive investor confidence in the IPO.

The strong premium signals positive investor confidence in the IPO. Market Outlook: Experts suggest the GMP may rise further if the bullish momentum on Dalal Street continues.

Orkla India IPO Details at a Glance

GMP (Grey Market Premium): ₹108 per share

₹108 per share Price Band: ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share

₹695 to ₹730 per equity share IPO Opening & Closing Dates: October 29–31, 2025

October 29–31, 2025 Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore (100% OFS)

₹1,667.54 crore (100% OFS) Lot Size: 20 shares per lot

20 shares per lot Allotment Date: Likely on November 1, 2025 (or November 3 in case of delay)

Likely on November 1, 2025 (or November 3 in case of delay) Listing Date: Tentatively November 6, 2025 (November 5 being a holiday for Prakash Gurpurb )

Tentatively November 6, 2025 (November 5 being a holiday for ) Lead Managers: ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital

Orkla India IPO Review: Professional Analysis

The Orkla India IPO is considered by market professionals as a good investment option in the fast-developing market of packaged foods and spices in India.

The company has iconic brands such as MTR and Eastern, with a market share of 31–42% in South India and exports to more than 45 countries, making it portray strong fundamentals.

Analysts note that its asset-light business model, strong 182,000+ TPA manufacturing capacity, and international presence are major growth impetuses.

They, however, warn that the 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) might restrain short-run upside. On the whole, analysts suggest that investors with a long-term view should subscribe to this company due to its brand recognition, size, and consistent financial results.

Why You Should (Or Shouldn’t) Invest In Orkla India IPO

Strong Market Position: Backed by legacy brands like MTR and Eastern , Orkla India dominates the packaged food and spices sector in South India.

Backed by legacy brands like and , Orkla India dominates the packaged food and spices sector in South India. Expanding Global Reach: Exports to 45+ countries , boosting brand visibility and revenue diversification.

Exports to , boosting brand visibility and revenue diversification. Promising GMP Trend: A ₹108 grey market premium reflects positive sentiment and investor confidence.

A reflects positive sentiment and investor confidence. Solid Fundamentals: Asset-light model and strong manufacturing capacity support long-term growth.

Asset-light model and strong manufacturing capacity support long-term growth. Investor Caution: The 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) limits fresh capital inflow, and valuations appear fully priced.

The limits fresh capital inflow, and valuations appear fully priced. Ideal For: Long-term investors seeking stable growth in a resilient FMCG segment.

