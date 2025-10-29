Orkla India IPO: Strong GMP And Brand Legacy Boost Investor Confidence At Rs 108- A Tasty Bet On India’s Packaged Food Boom

Orkla India IPO Opens for Subscription: Investors Get a Taste of Spice and Strategy
Spicing up the IPO season, Orkla India Limited has officially opened its much-anticipated public offering today, inviting investors to dig in before the window closes on October 31, 2025.
The Indian food and marketing powerhouse, best known for its iconic brands MTR and Eastern, has set the IPO price band between ₹695 and ₹730 per share, making it a tempting offer for those eyeing a bite of India’s packaged food boom.
The company aims to raise ₹1,667.54 crore, entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS), meaning all proceeds will go to existing shareholders offloading stakes.
The issue will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, marking another flavorful addition to Dalal Street’s growing IPO menu. With strong brand recall, steady financials, and a pinch of global reach, Orkla’s IPO might just be the recipe investors have been waiting for.
Orkla India IPO GMP Today
- Orkla India IPO GMP Today: ₹108
- Grey Market Activity: Shares of Orkla India are trading at a premium of ₹108 in the grey market.
- Investor Sentiment: The strong premium signals positive investor confidence in the IPO.
- Market Outlook: Experts suggest the GMP may rise further if the bullish momentum on Dalal Street continues.
Orkla India IPO Details at a Glance
- GMP (Grey Market Premium): ₹108 per share
- Price Band: ₹695 to ₹730 per equity share
- IPO Opening & Closing Dates: October 29–31, 2025
- Issue Size: ₹1,667.54 crore (100% OFS)
- Lot Size: 20 shares per lot
- Allotment Date: Likely on November 1, 2025 (or November 3 in case of delay)
- Listing Date: Tentatively November 6, 2025 (November 5 being a holiday for Prakash Gurpurb)
- Lead Managers: ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, Kotak Mahindra Capital
Orkla India IPO Review: Professional Analysis
The Orkla India IPO is considered by market professionals as a good investment option in the fast-developing market of packaged foods and spices in India.
The company has iconic brands such as MTR and Eastern, with a market share of 31–42% in South India and exports to more than 45 countries, making it portray strong fundamentals.
Analysts note that its asset-light business model, strong 182,000+ TPA manufacturing capacity, and international presence are major growth impetuses.
They, however, warn that the 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) might restrain short-run upside. On the whole, analysts suggest that investors with a long-term view should subscribe to this company due to its brand recognition, size, and consistent financial results.
Why You Should (Or Shouldn’t) Invest In Orkla India IPO
- Strong Market Position: Backed by legacy brands like MTR and Eastern, Orkla India dominates the packaged food and spices sector in South India.
- Expanding Global Reach: Exports to 45+ countries, boosting brand visibility and revenue diversification.
- Promising GMP Trend: A ₹108 grey market premium reflects positive sentiment and investor confidence.
- Solid Fundamentals: Asset-light model and strong manufacturing capacity support long-term growth.
- Investor Caution: The 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) limits fresh capital inflow, and valuations appear fully priced.
- Ideal For: Long-term investors seeking stable growth in a resilient FMCG segment.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: All Eyes On Adani, L&T, Tata Capital, LIC, NTPC Green Energy, TVS Motor Company, Raymond Realty, Oil India, BPCL And Others
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.