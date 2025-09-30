PLAN AHEAD: October 2025 Bank Holidays And Festival Closures Across India – When Your Nearest Branches Will Remain Closed, Check The List

Bank Holidays In October: Festive Fun Meets Financial Planning!

October is bursting with celebrations, and it will be same for the bank holiday calendars!

With major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja lined up, banks across India will remain closed on several key days.

Sounds like a festive treat, right? But here’s the catch, your local bank branch might just take a holiday when you need it most!

Don’t let last-minute cash crunches spoil your festive mood. While UPI, net banking, and ATMs will continue to serve you, physical branches will be off-duty in many states. So, whether you’re planning Diwali shopping, booking tickets, or paying bills, check the holiday list for your city or state in advance.

Be a smart planner, get your banking done ahead of the closures.

After all, festivals are for celebrations, not standing outside a shut bank. Stay informed, stay festive, and enjoy a hassle-free October!

Here Is The List Of Bank Holiday In October According To Diffrent States

October 1 (Wednesday): Bank holidays for Maha Navami and Dussehra in multiple states

Bank holidays for Maha Navami and Dussehra in multiple states October 2 (Thursday): Banks closed nationwide for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja

Banks closed nationwide for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja October 3–4 (Friday–Saturday): Banks closed in Sikkim due to Durga Puja (Dasain)

Banks closed in Sikkim due to Durga Puja (Dasain) October 5 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

Banks closed nationwide October 6 (Monday): Lakshmi Puja holiday in Tripura and West Bengal

Lakshmi Puja holiday in Tripura and West Bengal October 7 (Tuesday): Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima holidays in several states

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima holidays in several states October 10 (Friday): Karva Chauth holiday in Himachal Pradesh

Karva Chauth holiday in Himachal Pradesh October 11 (Saturday): Second Saturday bank holiday nationwide

Second Saturday bank holiday nationwide October 12 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

Banks closed nationwide October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu holiday in Assam

Kati Bihu holiday in Assam October 19 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

Banks closed nationwide October 20 (Monday): Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja holidays in numerous states

Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja holidays in numerous states October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja holidays in several states

Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja holidays in several states October 22 (Wednesday): Bank holidays for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year Day, and others in various states

Bank holidays for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year Day, and others in various states October 23 (Thursday): Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, and other holidays in several states

Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, and other holidays in several states October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday bank holiday nationwide

Fourth Saturday bank holiday nationwide October 26 (Sunday): Banks closed nationwide

Banks closed nationwide October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) holiday in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand

Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) holiday in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) holiday in Bihar and Jharkhand

Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) holiday in Bihar and Jharkhand October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday holiday in Gujarat

Important Notes For Bank Holidays

Physical bank branches will be closed on these dates, but online banking, UPI, and ATMs will remain available.

Check with your bank for specific regional holiday details and plan branch visits accordingly.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Strong Amid Cautious Sentiment,