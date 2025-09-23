LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Business > PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 21:17:07 IST

New Delhi [India] September 23 (ANI): Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is set to host the fourth edition of World Food India (WFI) 2025 from September 25 to 28 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 at 6 pm.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu will be among those present, according to a release of Food Processing Industries Ministry.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Chirag Paswan, said World Food India is not merely a trade show but a transformative platform to position India as a global hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this event demonstrates our commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready food systems and strengthens India’s position as the Food Basket of the World,” he said.

According to the release, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia are partner countries and Japan, Russia, UAE, and Vietnam are focus countries.

The event will see participation of over 1700 exhibitors, over 500 international buyers, and representatives from over 100 nations.

It will have 45+ knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences, and CXO roundtables with over 100 global agri-food leaders.

Parallel events include the 3rd Global Food Regulators Summit to promote harmonization of food safety standards, the 24th India International Seafood Show highlighting India’s seafood export potential, and a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet organized by APEDA with participation from over 1,000 buyers.

Special exhibitions will showcase international, state, ministry, pet food, technology, and startup innovation pavilions.

The event is structured around five core pillars: sustainability and net zero food processing, positioning India as a global food processing hub, advancements in food processing and packaging technologies, food for nutrition and wellness, and livestock and marine products to boost the rural economy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bharat-mandapamChirag Paswanfood-processingglobal-food-eventmofpipm modi’

RELATED News

Mumbai Property Market Set for Festive Surge as Palladian Partners Announces INR 1,500 Cr Launch Pipeline
Jindal Steel Ltd. Awarded Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER) Certificate by Caterpillar Inc.
Stop Blaming Discipline: Why Retail Traders Lose in Modern Markets and How AI Levels the Field
Time To ‘Accelerate’: Adani Outlines Priorities After SEBI Closure
Oben Electric’s Rorr EZ Sigma Now Available on Flipkart

LATEST NEWS

Aatmanirbhar Bharat also means making India source of high-quality products for world, says Rajnath Singh in Morocco
Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar: What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi To Launch Soon
National Award: SRK flaunts his silver medal; children Suhana, Aryan congratulate him with special post
"This is for my parents," says Meghna Gulzar as she bags National Film Award
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
India Funding Ukraine War? Trump Makes BIG Cliam Against Russia- Ukraine War, Watch
All arrangements made for World Para Athletics Championships: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Administrator
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, September 24, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Lack Of Concentration Or Anxiety About Work
WATCH: Donald Trump’s Teleprompter Fails During UNGA Speech, POTUS Warns, “Whoever Is Operating This Is In Big Trouble”
Former President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates New Premises of KingMakers IAS Academy in Chennai
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25
PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India 2025 on September 25

QUICK LINKS