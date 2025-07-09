LIVE TV
Home > Business > Pope Leo XIV’s Emphasis On Climate Care: Will It Bring US Policy Under Scrutiny?

Pope Leo XIV’s Emphasis On Climate Care: Will It Bring US Policy Under Scrutiny?

Pope Leo XIV’s first eco-themed Mass highlights his urgent call for climate responsibility, contrasting sharply with the U.S. government’s retreat from global climate efforts. Proposing a solar-powered Vatican, he emphasized sustainability, justice, and care for the poor. His message challenges global leaders, especially in his home country, to rethink environmental policies and take decisive action on the climate crisis.

Climate Action
Pope Leo XIV has asked everyone to recognize the climate crisis as an urgent need of the hour.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 19:56:22 IST

Pope Leo XIV has asked everyone to recognize the climate crisis as an urgent need of the hour. He celebrated his first-ever papal Mass at the Vatican, dedicated to environmental care. It was held at the Vatican’s new ecological center in Castel Gandolfo. The Mass used a newly approved liturgy, Pro Custodia Creationis (For the Care of Creation), inspired by the encyclical Laudato Si’ by Pope Francis in 2015.

A Bold Stand Amid US Climate Withdrawal

This appears to be a bold move by Pope Leo, especially when the US President has stepped back from almost every climate initiative. America has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, dropped climate funding, emphasized fossil fuels, and kept away from the UN’s climate initiatives. Even President Trump’s “Drill, baby, drill” mantra has repeatedly kept the U.S. away from climate care and environmental protection.

Pope Leo’s Appeal to Masses

In contrast, Pope Leo called for a “conversion of mindset” toward the planet. He also warned about the human excesses that are fuelling natural disasters. Continuing this message, Pope Leo has emphasized ecological justice and the Church’s responsibility to respond to “the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor.”

World’s First Carbon-Neutral State

The Pope also proposed a 430-hectare solar farm to make Vatican City the world’s first carbon-neutral state—a move that further underscores his commitment to sustainability. He condemned corporate greed and praised Indigenous communities for their resistance to environmental destruction.

His climate stance is in direct opposition to his home country’s political leadership. With this Mass, Pope Leo XIV is not just continuing Pope Francis’ environmental legacy, he is also challenging the conscience of his home country.

But the question is, Will Pope Leo’s call for climate responsibility inspire global action, especially in his home country? More importantly, will world leaders align with his vision?

