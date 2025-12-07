LIVE TV
Home > Business > Premium vs Normal Petrol: Why Petrol Pumps Push Premium Fuel and Is It Really Worth It?

Discover the difference between premium and normal petrol. Learn why petrol pumps promote premium fuel and if it’s really worth the extra cost for your car.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 15:40:24 IST

Most of us have noticed that petrol pumps often ask if we want premium fuel instead of the regular one. But what exactly is the difference, and is it worth paying more?

What Is Premium Petrol?

Premium petrol, also called high-octane petrol, usually has an octane rating of 95–100, compared to 91–92 in normal petrol. The higher octane prevents engine knocking, especially in high-performance vehicles. It can improve efficiency slightly and reduce emissions.

Why Petrol Pumps Promote Premium Fuel

  • Higher Profit Margins: Premium petrol is more expensive, so petrol stations earn more on each litre sold.
  • Better Engine Performance: Some cars, particularly luxury and sports models, perform better with premium fuel.
  • Marketing Push: Petrol pumps often recommend it as “superior” fuel, which encourages people to try it.

Real Difference vs Normal Petrol

For most regular cars, the difference between normal and premium petrol is minimal. Premium may slightly improve engine smoothness and fuel efficiency, but it usually does not justify the higher cost for everyday vehicles. It is mainly beneficial for cars designed to use high-octane fuel.

Should You Buy Premium Petrol?

Yes: If your car’s manual specifies high-octane fuel.

No: For most standard cars, normal petrol is sufficient and cost-effective.

Premium petrol is not a necessity for every vehicle. While it has advantages for certain engines, for most everyday cars, normal petrol works perfectly fine, and spending extra is optional.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Always follow your vehicle manufacturer’s guidelines before using premium or high-octane fuel.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 3:40 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Bengaluru Horror: Nepalese House Helpers Drug And Rob Gynaecologist; Gold, Cash And Mobiles Goes Missing

QUICK LINKS