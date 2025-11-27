LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra deepti sharma Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 27, 2025 19:00:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Q Oak Interiors, a pioneer in the interior design sector, proudly announces the launch of its budget-friendly luxury interior solutions designed exclusively for new homeowners in Bengaluru. With a focus on delivering high-quality craftsmanship at accessible prices, Q Oak Interiors is strategically positioning itself to reshape the market landscape by blending style with affordability.

The interior design industry is often perceived as a luxury reserved for the affluent, but Q Oak Interiors aims to debunk that myth. “Our mission is to make stylish living accessible to everyone, particularly in a vibrant city like Bengaluru, where new homes are flourishing,” said Chandrashekhar, Founder and Architect at Q Oak Interiors. By using 100% high-quality wood and offering an industry-leading 15-year material warranty, Q Oak Interiors not only promises durability but also long-term savings for its clients.

In a market where quick service is paramount, Q Oak Interiors stands out with its commitment to delivering complete home interiors within just 45 days. This rapid turnaround is powered by the company’s in-house modular factory, equipped with advanced European machinery to manufacture high-quality interiors with precision. Adding to this competitive edge, the company also provides 2D and 3D design visualisations, ensuring that clients have a clear vision of their space before implementation begins.

The firm’s end-to-end service model, which includes design, materials, and installation, promises a hassle-free experience for homeowners. Co-Founder Abhishek P. Naidu emphasised, “Our customers can expect a fully managed project execution that recognises their unique lifestyle needs.”

With a 5000 sq. ft. Experience Design Studio located in JP Nagar and Whitefield, Q Oak Interiors is ready to engage with a broader audience. This strategic move not only enhances their service offerings but also reflects their commitment to providing a personalised customer experience.

As Bengaluru continues to evolve into a hub of innovation, Q Oak Interiors is poised to lead the transformation of residential design. The company aims to set new benchmarks in quality and value, ensuring that every family can enjoy the luxury of a beautifully designed home.

For more information about their services, visit their website at https://www.qoakinteriors.com.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 7:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

“Equality Begins Within”: Sanjeev Kwatra’s Powerful Call to Rebuild Respect for Every Gender

Your Credit Score Could Save You Money: How To Build A Powerful Score And Unlock Better Interest Rates- Explained

Presenting the Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 & Global Titan: Company of the Year 2025

India’s Economy Thrives: Inflation Eases, Corporate Performance Strong, Agriculture Promising

Perfect Brows for the Perfect Day: Why Every Bride Needs Semi-Permanent Eyebrows

LATEST NEWS

BJP MP Damodar Agarwal Attacks Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Says Congress Should Be Renamed To ‘Muslim League’ Amid Karnataka CM Row

‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri In Karnataka?’ BJP’s Sambit Patra Jibes At Congress, Saying, ‘Politics Turned Into A Game!’

OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Confirmed In December But Only In This Country, Key Specifications And Features Confirmed

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Who Is Subramanian Swamy? A Deep Dive Into His Education, Career, Key Achievements And Rise in Indian Politics

WPL Auction 2026: From Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr, Here Are The Most Expensive Buys In The Mega Auction, Check Price Here

Who Is MP’s Controversial IAS officer Santosh Verma, Sparked Outrage With Objectionable Remarks Against Brahmin Girls At Bhopal Public Event?

China: Train Accident In Kunming Leaves At Least 11 Dead In Country’s Worst Rail Mishap In A Decade, What Led To The Crash

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru
Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru
Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru
Q Oak Interiors Sets a New Standard for Affordable Luxury in Bengaluru

QUICK LINKS