Q1 Earnings Results Over The Next Ten Days; TCS, HCL, OLA, HDFC,Tata Communications Many More

As we move into the next stretch of the current quarter, several major Indian companies are set to announce their Q1 results over the next ten days. Investors, analysts, and market watchers will be closely monitoring these updates, as the earnings will provide early signals on corporate performance and market sentiment.

July 10: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

The Board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to meet on Thursday, July 10, to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. During the meeting, the board will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend.

July 14: Tech and EV Majors

Tech majors like HCL Technologies and Tata Technologies will reveal their quarterly performance on July 14.

On the same day, Ola Electric, a prominent player in India’s fast-growing EV space, will announce its quarterly update—its performance will be closely monitored.

July 15: Focus on Insurance and Chemicals

On July 15, insurance firms ICICI Lombard and HDFC Life will disclose their Q1 results. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, a leading name in the chemicals segment, will also release its Q1 FY26 earnings on same day, providing insights into the performance of specialty manufacturing industries.

July 16–18: Tech Mahindra, Tata Communication And Others

Tech Mahindra and Angel One will report earnings on July 16, followed by updates from Axis Bank, Polycab, Wipro, and Tata Communications on July 17. These results will offer a view into banking, digital infrastructure, and electrical solutions sectors. On July 18, all eyes will be on JSW Steel, a key indicator of the infrastructure and construction demand outlook.

July 19: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, India Cements, JK Cement

This stretch will conclude with the announcements from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank on July 19, alongside updates from India Cements and JK Cement. The banking majors’ performance will be particularly important for gauging credit growth, asset quality, and overall economic momentum.

