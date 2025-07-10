LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > TCS Q1 Results Today: Will India’s IT Giant Code In Green?

TCS Q1 Results Today: Will India’s IT Giant Code In Green?

TCS is set to unveil Q1FY26 results today after market hours. Analysts expect modest growth amid global uncertainties and project pressures. Investors await commentary on deals, margins, and wage hikes.

TCS Q1 Results Today: Will India’s IT Giant Code in Green?
TCS Q1 Results Today: Will India’s IT Giant Code in Green?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 11:35:21 IST

Today, all eyes are on India’s largest IT services giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as it officially kicks off the Q1 earnings season. The details are that the company will announce its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, after market hours on July 10, 2025.

This is the much-anticipated press conference with TCS leadership is scheduled for 5:30 PM, where market watchers expect insights into deal momentum, margin trends, and vertical-specific performance. This quarter is crucial, as investors and analysts await clarity on the impact of global macro headwinds, the wind-down of the BSNL project, and subdued demand in key sectors like retail and manufacturing. While revenue estimates hover around ₹64,000 crore, profit growth is expected in the range of 0.4% to 3.1% YoY.

This spotlight will also be shared by GenAI commentary, wage hike deferment, and deal win pipeline, making this result a key indicator for the broader Indian IT landscape.

TCS Q1 Results: Sequential Pressures, Margins In Focus

In the last quarter (Q4 FY25), TCS clocked a net profit of rs 12,224 crore, though that came with a 1.6% dip year-on-year. Revenue stood at rs 64,479 crore. Now, as we gear up for the Q1 FY26 numbers, analysts are bracing for a mild sequential dip in both revenue and profit. Why the cautious tone? Two words: BSNL ramp-down. The scaling back of this major project, coupled with sluggish momentum in retail and manufacturing, seems to be weighing on growth. But not everything’s gloomy—BFSI continues to hold strong, offering some cushion

Nuvama notes, “We expect TCS to deliver -1.0% QoQ CC revenue growth.” Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities predicts a dip in revenue to $157 million—down $57 million QoQ. Still, forex gains could come to the rescue and make the reported numbers look a bit better. So, should investors worry? Not just yet—but keep your popcorn ready

TCS Q1 Results: Margins May Hold Steady Despite Pressures

Despite the revenue headwinds, analysts project steady or slightly improved EBIT margins, supported by cost moderation, deferment of wage hikes, and the near completion of the BSNL project. Elara Capital noted, “We expect TCS to report a 20bp QoQ margin on cost moderation.” Kotak expects EBIT margins to remain flat. Investor focus will likely shift to deal wins, especially commentary around pipeline, wage hike timing, and whether client ramp-downs will continue to weigh on growth.

Top 10 Key Things To Watch In TCS Q1 Results

  • Deal Wins and TCV Pipeline Updates
    Investors will look for updates on new deal signings and total contract value (TCV) to gauge future revenue visibility.
  • Impact of US Tariff Uncertainty
    Commentary on how ongoing geopolitical and tariff-related tensions, especially from the US, are affecting global client spending.
  • Developed Markets’ Weak Performance
    Focus will be on why North America and Europe are seeing slower growth, despite TCS’s strong client base there.
  • BFSI and Healthcare Outlook
    These verticals are key revenue drivers; insights into demand trends and budget allocations in these sectors are crucial.
  • Margin Movement and Wage Hike Updates
    Investors will watch for changes in EBIT margins, along with any commentary on the timing and scale of wage hikes.
  • GenAI Adoption Impact
    Expect updates on enterprise adoption of Generative AI and whether it’s driving revenue or causing deflationary pressure.
  • GCC Ramp-Up Contribution
    Growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and how they are contributing to business expansion will be in focus.
  • Dividend Declaration
    Markets will await news on any interim dividend payout, as TCS has a history of consistent shareholder returns.
  • Revenue from BSNL Project
    Analysts will assess the revenue hit from the ramp-down of the large BSNL deal and its impact on Q1 numbers.
  • Commentary on Client Insourcing
    Insights into whether clients are pulling work back in-house, which could impact TCS’s long-term growth prospects.

Brokerage Estimates for TCS Q1 FY26

Brokerage Revenue (₹ Cr) EBIT (₹ Cr) Net Profit (₹ Cr)
Nuvama 64,601 15,750 12,215
Kotak 64,993 15,784 12,351
Axis Securities 64,301 15,947 12,352
InCred Equities 64,959 15,850 12,416
HDFC Securities 64,935 15,786 12,354
Elara Capital 64,841 15,849 12,210
JM Financial 64,877 15,610 12,088

Also Read: NDRF Issues Earthquake Safety Advisory After 4.4 Magnitude Tremor In Delhi-NCR

Tags: tcs q1 fy26 results

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?