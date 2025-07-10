LIVE TV
Delhi Earthquake: Here are the Dos and Don'ts to Stay Safe — NDRF Survival Guide

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana’s Jhajjar, shaking Delhi-NCR and causing panic. No damage was reported. In response, NDRF issued key safety guidelines, urging citizens to follow the "Drop, Cover, Hold" method and avoid risky areas post-quake.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 11:46:05 IST

Delhi again shook with earthquake on Wednesday morning, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) that lasted for seconds. The epicentre is in Jhajjar according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

There have been no accounts of damage. This created additional tension among individuals in NCR as Delhi is already facing waterlogging and disruption due to continuous monsoon rain chaos.

Following this,  the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) issued major safety protocols to be followed to prior to, during, and post an earthquake.

The 4.4 magnitude earth quake was felt not just in Delhi but also in Gurugram, Noida, and nearby areas. Residents described the tremors as strong and longer. 

Here are the Earthquake Safety Guidelines by NDRF

Before:

  • Consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake-resistant.

  • Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings.

  • Fasten shelves securely to walls and place heavy/large items on lower shelves.

  • Have an emergency kit ready.

  • Develop an emergency communication plan for family.

  • Learn the technique of “Drop — Cover — Hold”.

   During:

  • Stay calm and do not panic.

  • DROP under a table, COVER your head with one hand, and HOLD the table till the tremors last.

  • Run outside as soon as the tremors stop-Do not use lift.

  • When outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls, and poles.

  • When inside a vehicle- pull over in an open place and remain inside; avoid bridges.

     After:

Tags: Delhi earthquakendrf

