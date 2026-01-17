Q3 results 2026 Today: Over 20 Companies, Including HDFC & ICICI In Focus

Q3 FY26 Earnings Season Kicks Off

The marathon of Q3 FY26 earnings has officially begun! The first company will disclose its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, on January 17, kicking off a long lineup of over 20 companies set to reveal their numbers. Investors and analysts are buzzing, looking for clues on who benefited most from the GST cuts on September 22, 2025, and who is feeling the impact of global uncertainties.

The spotlight will be on companies from every sector, banks, cement makers, and more, and any changes in growth figures, NIMs, or slippage ratios could hit the headlines. Will your portfolio favorites shine or stumble? Sharpen your calculators and keep your coffee hot, earnings season is here!

Banks To Watch in Q3 FY26

HDFC Bank Expected better loan growth momentum; CD ratio 98-100% Key focus: deposit traction, retail composition, interplay of LDR, LCR, and NIMs Asset quality steady; slightly higher slippages due to KCC

ICICI Bank Steady loan and deposit growth expected NIMs may improve due to CRR cuts Marginal rise in slippages, mainly from agricultural loans Management outlook commentary to be closely monitored

Punjab & Sind Bank Expected 2-3% sequential growth NIMs likely to rise slightly (5-10bps QoQ) Better recoveries from written-off accounts to support earnings



Companies Declaring Q3 FY26 Results on January 17

RCI Industries & Technologies Limited – RCIIND

JK Cement Limited – JKCEMENT

HDFC Bank Limited – HDFCBANK

Nitin Castings Limited – NITINCAST

Rossari Biotech Limited – ROSSARI

Can Fin Homes Limited – CANFINHOME

UCO Bank – UCOBANK

Malu Paper Mills Limited – MAL

IDBI Bank Limited – IDBI

Punjab & Sind Bank – PSB

Jayant Oil Mills Limited – JAYNECOIND

Vardhman Special Steels Limited – VSL

BLB Limited – BLBLIMITED

Oswal Yarns Limited – OSWAYRN

PNB Gilts Limited – PNBGILTS

ICICI Bank Limited – ICICIBANK

Swadha Nature Products Limited – SWADHATURE

RBL Bank Limited – RBLBANK

Yes Bank Limited – YESBANK

Netweb Technologies India Limited – NETWEB

