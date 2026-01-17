LIVE TV
Q3 results 2026 Today: Over 20 Companies, Including HDFC & ICICI In Focus

Q3 results 2026 Today: Over 20 Companies, Including HDFC & ICICI In Focus

Q3 FY26 earnings kick off with over 20 companies reporting, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank. Investors watch growth, NIMs, slippages, and GST cut impacts closely.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 17, 2026 09:32:17 IST

Q3 FY26 Earnings Season Kicks Off

The marathon of Q3 FY26 earnings has officially begun! The first company will disclose its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, on January 17, kicking off a long lineup of over 20 companies set to reveal their numbers. Investors and analysts are buzzing, looking for clues on who benefited most from the GST cuts on September 22, 2025, and who is feeling the impact of global uncertainties.

The spotlight will be on companies from every sector, banks, cement makers, and more, and any changes in growth figures, NIMs, or slippage ratios could hit the headlines. Will your portfolio favorites shine or stumble? Sharpen your calculators and keep your coffee hot, earnings season is here!

Banks To Watch in Q3 FY26

  • HDFC Bank

    • Expected better loan growth momentum; CD ratio 98-100%

    • Key focus: deposit traction, retail composition, interplay of LDR, LCR, and NIMs

    • Asset quality steady; slightly higher slippages due to KCC

  • ICICI Bank

    • Steady loan and deposit growth expected

    • NIMs may improve due to CRR cuts

    • Marginal rise in slippages, mainly from agricultural loans

    • Management outlook commentary to be closely monitored

  • Punjab & Sind Bank

    • Expected 2-3% sequential growth

    • NIMs likely to rise slightly (5-10bps QoQ)

    • Better recoveries from written-off accounts to support earnings

Companies Declaring Q3 FY26 Results on January 17

  • RCI Industries & Technologies Limited – RCIIND

  • JK Cement Limited – JKCEMENT

  • HDFC Bank Limited – HDFCBANK

  • Nitin Castings Limited – NITINCAST

  • Rossari Biotech Limited – ROSSARI

  • Can Fin Homes Limited – CANFINHOME

  • UCO Bank – UCOBANK

  • Malu Paper Mills Limited – MAL

  • IDBI Bank Limited – IDBI

  • Punjab & Sind Bank – PSB

  • Jayant Oil Mills Limited – JAYNECOIND

  • Vardhman Special Steels Limited – VSL

  • BLB Limited – BLBLIMITED

  • Oswal Yarns Limited – OSWAYRN

  • PNB Gilts Limited – PNBGILTS

  • ICICI Bank Limited – ICICIBANK

  • Swadha Nature Products Limited – SWADHATURE

  • RBL Bank Limited – RBLBANK

  • Yes Bank Limited – YESBANK

  • Netweb Technologies India Limited – NETWEB

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:32 AM IST
