Home > Business > Ranbir Kapoor's Rs 15 Cr Ramayana Gamble Rockets This Stock By 90 Percent

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 15 Cr Ramayana Gamble Rockets This Stock By 90 Percent

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 15 crore investment in Prime Focus Ltd, the VFX firm behind the upcoming Ramayana film has sparked a 90 percent stock surge since April. His role as Lord Rama and backing of the project have fueled investor excitement, turning the spotlight on this rising cinematic venture.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 00:50:01 IST

Prime Focus Ltd, the visual effects powerhouse behind the much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana, has seen its shares skyrocket over 90 percent since April, driven by investor enthusiasm and a high-profile endorsement from Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The stock, which was trading at Rs 85 in April, touched an all-time high of Rs 175.7 on July 4, the day after the film’s teaser release. It later settled at Rs 165.8 and is currently hovering around Rs 163.1.

Adding to the stock’s momentum was news that Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays Lord Rama in the movie, invested Rs 15 crore in the company by acquiring 12.5 lakh shares at Rs 120 apiece. His investment came after shareholder approval for a preferential equity allotment. This celebrity-backed move reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Star Power Meets Market Strategy

Ranbir Kapoor’s entry into Prime Focus as an investor marks a strategic crossover from screen to stock market. Ranbir Kapoor is already one of the Bollywood’s most bankable stars, with a reported net worth of Rs 345 crore and a per-film fee of around Rs 50 crore, Kapoor is also said to earn nearly Rs 30 crore annually from various endorsements and ventures. His calculated Rs 15 crore investment not only aligns with his starring role in Ramayana but also signals growing celebrity interest in the business side of entertainment.

Founded in 1997 by Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus Ltd has grown into a global VFX leader. Its UK-based subsidiary Double Negative (DNEG) is renowned for award-winning visual effects in Hollywood hits like Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and TENET. DNEG’s eight Academy Awards have solidified the company’s credibility and increased anticipation for the ambitious Ramayana project.

Ramayana’s Global Vision Boosts Investor Optimism

Directed by Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic saga releasing in Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Alongside Kapoor, the cast features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana, with Yash also serving as co-producer. The teaser’s July 3 debut ignited investor excitement, pushing Prime Focus stock up 10% in a single day.

As Ramayana gathers scale and momentum, Prime Focus stands at the heart of a blockbuster, both creatively and financially.

Tags: ramayanaranbir kapoorstock

