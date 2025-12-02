RBI Set To Cut Repo Rate In December? Inflation Hits Decadal Low, Growth Strong

RBI Might Lower Repo Rate in December Policy Meeting

Attention all borrowers and investors out there! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) possibly will lighten up the heaviness of your wallet a bit. A report from CareEdge says that the central bank is likely to cut repo rates by 25 basis points in the December monetary policy revision.

The reason behind it is that inflation has dropped to a ten-year low of 0.3%, thus giving the RBI a chance to relax the monetary policy a bit, and at the same time, India’s economic growth is quite strong. If you are thinking of taking a loan or buying an expensive item, this might be the right time. Are you all set to take advantage of the rate cut?