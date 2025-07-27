Repono Ltd IPO: Can This Oil Supply Chain SME Fuel Investor Gains in 2025?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Repono Ltd, a Thane based SME, is into the business of providing Oil value chain. The company will open its for public subscription on July 28, 2025 and will close on July 30, 2025. The IPO issue size is ₹27 crore.

With a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share, this SME IPO could draw investor interest amid India’s ongoing demand of traction batteries.

IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: Aug 01, 2025

• Allotment Date: July 31, 2025

• Issue Type: SME IPO

• Total Issue Size: ₹27 crore

• Minimum Investment: ₹1,15,200

• Price Band: ₹91 – ₹96 per share

• Lot Size: 1200 shares

Company Overview

Reponi Ltd. is providing series of services across the Oil Value chain. The company handles the supply chain for various private and public sector companies. It also provides petrochemical warehousing and its customers are celongs to crude oil and natural gas industry.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

