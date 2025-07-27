Home > Business > Shree Refrigerations Ltd IPO: Can This SME Ride The Boom For ₹117 Cr Success?

Shree Refrigerations Ltd, a Maharashtra-based SME specializing in chillers and HVAC systems, launched its ₹117 crore IPO on July 25, 2025. With a price band of ₹171–₹180, the offering supports expansion plans amid rising industrial and export demand.

Published: July 27, 2025 20:59:19 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Refrigerations Ltd, a Maharashtra based SME in the business of Refrigeration and air conditioning, has opened its for public subscription on July 25, 2025 and will close on July 29, 2025. The IPO issue size is ₹117 crore.

With a price band of ₹171 to ₹180 per equity share, this SME IPO could draw investor interest amid India’s ongoing textile manufacturing and export resurgence.

IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: July 25, 2025 
•    IPO Closing Date: July 29, 2025
•    Allotment Date: July 30, 2025
•    Issue Type: SME IPO
•    Total Issue Size: ₹117 crore
•    Minimum Investment: ₹2,50,000
•    Price Band: ₹171 – ₹180 per share
•    Lot Size: 1000 shares

Company Overview

Shree Refrigerations Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing Chillers, refrigeration, and air conditioning appliances and other parts of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning Industry, offering array of advanced system and equipment to industries. 

This IPO marks the company’s strategic shift toward capacity expansion and capital strengthening, aiming to position itself more aggressively in the domestic and export textile markets.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

