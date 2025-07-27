Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kaytex Fabrics Limited, an Amritsar based SME in the textile sector, is all set to open for public subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. The IPO aims to raise funds through the issue of up to 38,78,400 equity shares, including a Market Maker portion of 1,94,400 shares, via a 100% book-built issue.

With a price band of ₹171 to ₹180 per equity share, this SME IPO could draw investor interest amid India’s ongoing textile manufacturing and export resurgence.

IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025

• IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025

• Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue (SME IPO)

• Total Issue Size: 38,78,400 equity shares

• Market Maker Portion: 1,94,400 equity shares

• Price Band: ₹171 – ₹180 per share

• Lot Size: 800 shares

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

• Book Running Lead Manager: Socradamus Capital Private Limited

• Sponsor Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Company Overview

Kaytex Fabrics Limited, founded in 1996, headquartered in Amritsar is a manufacturer of Fast Fashion Fabric Solutions and manufacturing enterprise integrating modern technology.

Established with a focus on quality-driven production, the company caters to a diverse clientele including garment exporters, wholesalers, and fabric retailers across India.

With operations rooted in one of India’s largest textile clusters, Kaytex benefits from access to raw materials, processing units, and skilled labor. Its commitment to timely delivery, quality assurance, and competitive pricing has helped it build long-standing customer relationships.

This IPO marks the company’s strategic shift toward capacity expansion and capital strengthening, aiming to position itself more aggressively in the domestic and export textile markets.

Why Kaytex Fabrics IPO Is Worth ?

• India’s textile sector is witnessing a revival, with SME players gaining traction due to demand from both domestic apparel makers and global markets.

• The reasonable price band and business fundamentals make Kaytex a candidate for strong listing interest, especially from SME-focused investors.

• The inclusion of a Market Maker portion provides added liquidity post-listing, a common investor concern with SME IPOs.

Will this IPO deliver a tailor-made success story, or unravel in a competitive market? Stay tuned for allotment status, listing date, and subscription trends.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?