Home > Business > Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

Kaytex Fabrics’ SME IPO opens July 29, 2025, aiming to raise funds through 38.78 lakh shares at ₹171–₹180 per share. With strong textile sector demand, market maker backing, and solid fundamentals, this Amritsar-based firm may attract SME-focused investors.

Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 20:36:00 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kaytex Fabrics Limited, an Amritsar based SME in the textile sector, is all set to open for public subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. The IPO aims to raise funds through the issue of up to 38,78,400 equity shares, including a Market Maker portion of 1,94,400 shares, via a 100% book-built issue.

With a price band of ₹171 to ₹180 per equity share, this SME IPO could draw investor interest amid India’s ongoing textile manufacturing and export resurgence.

IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025 
•    IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue (SME IPO)
•    Total Issue Size: 38,78,400 equity shares
•    Market Maker Portion: 1,94,400 equity shares
•    Price Band: ₹171 – ₹180 per share
•    Lot Size: 800 shares
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited
•    Book Running Lead Manager: Socradamus Capital Private Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Company Overview

Kaytex Fabrics Limited, founded in 1996, headquartered in Amritsar is a manufacturer of Fast Fashion Fabric Solutions and manufacturing enterprise integrating modern technology.

Established with a focus on quality-driven production, the company caters to a diverse clientele including garment exporters, wholesalers, and fabric retailers across India.

With operations rooted in one of India’s largest textile clusters, Kaytex benefits from access to raw materials, processing units, and skilled labor. Its commitment to timely delivery, quality assurance, and competitive pricing has helped it build long-standing customer relationships.

This IPO marks the company’s strategic shift toward capacity expansion and capital strengthening, aiming to position itself more aggressively in the domestic and export textile markets.

Why Kaytex Fabrics IPO Is Worth ?

•    India’s textile sector is witnessing a revival, with SME players gaining traction due to demand from both domestic apparel makers and global markets.
•    The reasonable price band and business fundamentals make Kaytex a candidate for strong listing interest, especially from SME-focused investors.
•    The inclusion of a Market Maker portion provides added liquidity post-listing, a common investor concern with SME IPOs.

Will this IPO deliver a tailor-made success story, or unravel in a competitive market? Stay tuned for allotment status, listing date, and subscription trends.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

Shree Refrigerations Ltd IPO: Can This SME Ride The Boom For ₹117 Cr Success?
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Sri Lotus Developers And Realty IPO: Should You Invest? A Real Estate Developer Going Public

LATEST NEWS

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: To Lead The World, Bharat Must Be Strong And Self-Reliant
Aaron Rodgers Finds His True North: Inside the Quiet Love Story with Wife Brittani
Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse’s Son-in-law Arrested In Drug Party Case
Luis Díaz Poised for 70 Million British Pounds Transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich
Bihar Gears Up For Polls With 91.69% Voter Form Submission, EC Confirms
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Historic All-Indian Showdown: Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh Head to Tiebreaks in 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup Final
Chhattisgarh: Four Naxals Carrying Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Killed in Bijapur, 290 Neutralised Last Year Itself
AR Rahman Shares Proud Dad Moment, Singer Celebrates His Daughter’s Graduation
Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?
Kaytex Fabrics Limited IPO: Can This SME Textile Firm Stitch Together Big Returns?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?