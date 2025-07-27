Home > Uncategorized > Aditya Infotech IPO: Can This Tech-Driven Giant Be The Dark Horse Of This Quarter Listings?

Aditya Infotech’s ₹1,300 crore IPO opens July 29, 2025. With strengths in cybersecurity, AI surveillance, and digital infrastructure, the tech firm targets India’s booming enterprise market. Backed by strong demand and employee discounts, it’s one to watch this quarter.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 20:09:00 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Limited is scheduled to open for subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. The company aims to raise a total of ₹13,000 million (₹1,300 crore) through a 100% book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of ₹5,000 million and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹8,000 million by existing shareholders.

Investors, especially those watching India’s booming digital and technology sectors—will be keeping a close eye on this offering, which positions Aditya Infotech as a potential key player in the tech IPO space of 2025.

IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue
•    Total Issue Size: ₹13,000 million
•    Fresh Issue: ₹5,000 million
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): ₹8,000 million
•    Price Band: ₹640 – ₹675 per share
•    Lot Size: 22 shares
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,850
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Company Overview

Aditya Infotech Limited is a New Delhi based IT software company providing advanced products, technology, and solution to the enterprises and consumers. Specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, AI-powered surveillance systems, and enterprise software integration, the company serves a diversified clientele, including governments, corporates, educational institutions, and SMEs.

With a reputation for reliability and innovation, Aditya Infotech has positioned itself as a one-stop provider of cutting-edge security and surveillance technology and is a top distributor for several global brands. The company has shown strong revenue growth and healthy margins, bolstered by rising demand for digital transformation across India.

Employee Incentive

Eligible employees applying in the IPO will receive a discount of ₹60 per equity share, giving them an added advantage in acquiring ownership in the company.

Why Aditya Infotech’s IPO Deserves Attention

•    Tech and AI are hot sectors, and Aditya’s focus on surveillance, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure puts it at the intersection of key future-facing industries.
•    Backed by reputed lead managers, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services—and strong sponsor banks, the IPO is expected to receive wide investor interest.

What’s in it?

As India doubles down on digital infrastructure and enterprise-level tech adoption, Aditya Infotech Limited could benefit from first-mover advantages and growing demand. This IPO might be a good fit for investors seeking exposure to the high-growth B2B tech segment with real-world applications in security, AI, and IT services.

Will Aditya Infotech emerge as a breakout performer on listing day—or be a long-term digital disruptor? Watch this space closely!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

