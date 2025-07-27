Home > Business > Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?

Laxmi India Finance’s IPO opens July 29, 2025, offering a mix of fresh issue and OFS in the ₹250–₹260 crore range. With a strong NBFC presence in rural India, it targets growth through financial inclusion and capital expansion.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Limited is set to open for subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. This 100% book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,04,53,575 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56,38,620 equity shares, making it one of the noteworthy IPOs in the NBFC sector this year. (Photo: Social)
The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Limited is set to open for subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. This 100% book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,04,53,575 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56,38,620 equity shares, making it one of the noteworthy IPOs in the NBFC sector this year. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 27, 2025 19:57:00 IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of Laxmi India Finance Limited is set to open for subscription on July 29, 2025 and will close on July 31, 2025. This 100% book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 1,04,53,575 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 56,38,620 equity shares, making it one of the noteworthy IPOs in the NBFC sector this year.

IPO Details at a Glance:

•    IPO Opening Date: July 29, 2025
•    IPO Closing Date: July 31, 2025
•    Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue
•    Total Issue Size: Exact value to be determined based on final pricing; estimated ₹250–₹260 crore range
•    Fresh Issue: 1,04,53,575 equity shares
•    Offer for Sale (OFS): 56,38,620 equity shares
•    Price Band: ₹150 – ₹158 per equity share
•    Lot Size: 94 shares
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): ₹14,850
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Company Overview

Laxmi India Finance Limited, headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company primarily provides two-wheeler loans, personal loans, and SME financing solutions to semi-urban and rural India — segments typically underserved by mainstream banks.

With over two decades of lending experience, Laxmi India Finance has built a significant presence in the Northern and Western regions of India, focusing on financial inclusion through simplified credit processes. It boasts a robust asset quality and is looking to scale operations with a stronger capital base post-IPO.

Why This IPO Might Be Worth a Look

•    Rural and semi-urban lending is growing fast, backed by government policy and credit demand.
•    The NBFC sector is stabilizing post-pandemic, and companies with strong regional roots like Laxmi India are expected to benefit.
•    A discounted entry point, with a relatively low minimum investment amount, makes it accessible to small investors.

Final Thoughts

Laxmi India Finance could be an exciting bet in the NBFC space with a well-defined niche and expanding footprint across regions. However, investors should evaluate the risk profile, competition, and company fundamentals before investing.

Will this IPO deliver strong listing gains or become a long-term portfolio stock? Keep an eye on subscription data and market buzz in the coming days.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?

Tags: ipoIPO news

RELATED News

M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Sri Lotus Developers And Realty IPO: Should You Invest? A Real Estate Developer Going Public
TCS Layoffs: 12,000 Jobs To Go By FY26 As Part Of Strategic Overhaul; CEO Says ‘We Need To Be Future-Ready’
Allianz Life Cyberattack: Was Your Data Stolen In One Of The Largest U.S. Insurance Breaches?
NSDL IPO Alert: All You Need To Know, And Can’t Afford To Miss!

LATEST NEWS

Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?