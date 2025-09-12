LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 16:49:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India’s retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inched up marginally to 2.07 per cent in August 2025 on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday.

This is an increase of 46 basis points in the headline inflation of August 2025 in comparison to July.

Year-on-year food inflation rate, based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of August, 2025 over August, 2024 is – 0.69% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -0.70% and -0.58%, respectively.

An increase in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of August, 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of vegetables, meat and fish, oil and fats, egg, etc.

The top five major states with high year-on-year inflation for the month of August were Kerala, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, according to the Ministry.

However, the inflation rate is within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) manageable range of 2-6 per cent.

In July, the retail inflation eased sharply to 1.55 per cent, marking the lowest level since June 2017.

Food prices were a concern for Indian policymakers, who wished to sustain retail inflation around 4 per cent.

Inflation has been a concern for many countries, including advanced economies, but India has largely managed to steer its inflation trajectory well. The RBI held its benchmark repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent for the eleventh consecutive time, before cutting it for the first time in about five years in February 2025.

Analysts expect inflation to remain under control, allowing the RBI to focus on supporting economic growth. The recent repo cuts were quite an indication.

The inflation outlook, therefore, for the year 2025-26 was revised downwards from the earlier forecast of 4 per cent to 3.7 per cent at the latest RBI MPC meeting.

Assuming a normal monsoon, average inflation for Q1 2025-26 is seen at 2.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.4 per cent, Q3 at 3.9 per cent, and Q4 at 4.4 per cent, with risks evenly balanced. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: india-cpiindia-inflationretail inflation

RELATED News

Stock market Today: CLOSING BELL | Indian Stock Market Closes Positive on September 12, Nifty Hovers At 25,100
Patient On Click Announces Milestone of 100 Global Clients
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
NewsReach Launches Bharat Unplugged, A Storytelling Platform With Its Inaugural Event in Mumbai
Prioritizing Quality and Patient Safety with Digital Transformation, RS Pondok Indah Group Becomes First in Indonesia to Achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7

LATEST NEWS

How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels
Dark Side of Overhydration: Can Too Much Water Be Dangerous
PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Pakistan vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Asia Cup: From Riz-Bar's absence to emergence of power-hitters; pros, cons for Pakistan
Maharashtra signs MoU with Iowa to boost agriculture, technology
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Both Houses of Parliament condemn violence, loss of life and property
PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Good That He Is Going’
Shahid Afridi Calls Former Indian Cricketers As ‘Bad Egg’, Says Are Playing Politics With Cricket
"Initially, they criticised me…now they praise me most": Kashmiri singer Masrat Un Nissa on her success after 'Songs of Paradise'
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target
Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August, but well within RBI target

QUICK LINKS