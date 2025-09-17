RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 04:40:07 IST

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: RMZ, one of the world’s largest privately controlled real asset and consumer platform companies, has achieved a Five Star Rating in Occupational Health and Safety Audit from British Safety Council for two of its flagship assets–RMZ Infinity and RMZ Ecoworld 30. This prestigious certification, a globally recognized benchmark of excellence, underscores RMZ’s long-standing commitment to fostering safe, healthy, and thriving environments for all individuals within their campuses and to supporting world-class enterprise environments.

The British Safety Council’s Five Star Audit is considered one of the most rigorous global assessments of health and safety performance. The audit comprehensively benchmarks health and safety management against best practices via documentation, interviews, and operational sampling. Five-star achievers become eligible for the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour Awards, which require a written plan detailing their commitment to continuous improvement.

RMZ underwent a detailed, evidence-based evaluation across more than 50 best practice indicators, encompassing documentation reviews, interviews with senior management and employees, and direct observation of site operations. RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 achieved the prestigious rating in its very first attempt–an uncommon distinction– “The Five Star rating from the British Safety Council reinforces RMZ’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and well-being of all our occupiers within the campuses,” stated Thirumal Govindraj, CEO RMZ Office and RMZ NXT. “This recognition transcends mere certification; it powerfully validates our proactive commitment to health and safety. The certification embodies our promise to cultivate environments that safeguard, support, and empower everyone on our campuses. At RMZ, we firmly believe that robust workplace safety and well-being is fundamental to business performance, and this milestone unequivocally affirms our strategic direction.”

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing. RMZ should be very proud of this achievement.”

RMZ Infinity and RMZ Ecoworld 30, located in Bengaluru, represent RMZ’s vision of building high-performance workspaces that combine sustainability, technology, and wellness. Designed to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises, the office spaces offer a forward-thinking work environment that prioritizes smart infrastructure and operational resilience.

This recognition not only highlights RMZ’s vision to redefine commercial real estate but further cements their position as an industry leader in delivering future-ready, people-first infrastructure for global enterprises. By setting new benchmarks in smart infrastructure and connectivity, RMZ continues to deliver workspaces where global enterprises can thrive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerbritish-safety-councilbusinesswire-indiaoccupational-healthrmzrmz-ecoworld-30rmz-infinitysafety-audit

RELATED News

US senators demand Meta's internal data on kids' safety
Trident Group Deepens MENA Footprint with AED 6 million Investment at Sleep Expo ME 2025
Nestle chairman to step down early after CEO ouster
Jake Cortez A.G.E.N.T. Method™: AI Growth Strategy Revolution
Apollo Tyres Stock In Focus After Winning Team India Sponsorship, Here Is Everthing You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Mbappe on the spot as 10-man Real fight back to beat Marseille
Japan won't recognise a Palestinian state given US ties, Asahi reports
China's Tencent raises $1.27 billion in dim sum bond deal
ARM's new Bengaluru facility will design two-nanometer chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Malta keen on India-EU FTA negotiations, looking to expand trade: Ambassador Reuben Gauci
PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Here Is How You Can Wish Him Using The AI Shubhkamna Reel?
RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety
Asia Cup: Bangladesh defeat valiant Afghanistan by 8 runs in a thriller, fight for Super Four spots intensifies
Nunez, Hernandez lead Al Hilal to Champs League win over Al Duhail
PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: ‘Aur Kaise Hain Tumhaare Mahadev…’:  Actor Ravi Kishan Recalls This Story About PM Narendra Modi
RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety
RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety
RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety
RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 Secure British Safety Council's Five Star Rating, Reaffirming Commitment to World-Class Health & Safety

QUICK LINKS