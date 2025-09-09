Rug Utsav 2025 by Jaipur Rugs: Where Luxury Meets Legacy and Every Thread Transforms a Life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Jaipur Rugs, a global beacon of craftsmanship and social enterprise, proudly announces the commencement of Rug Utsav – a spectacular celebration of artistry, culture, and impact beginning September 3rd. This year’s edition is unlike any before, with an awe-inspiring curation of over 14,000 handmade rugs, showcasing the soul of India’s weaving traditions blended seamlessly with contemporary design.

This year’s curation spans signature collections including Alam, Genesis, Savana, Concoction, Daa Haas, Wunderkammer, Caliedo, Clan, Basis, Lacuna, Erbe, Indusbar, Nomadic Threads, Acar, and Contour. The festival also highlights the award-winning Manchaha collection–around 200 unique rugs woven directly from the imagination of rural artisans, each telling a deeply personal story.

For collectors, Rug Utsav 2025 offers rare finds: 2,000 Vintage rugs (30-50 years old) and 250 Antique rugs (over 100 years old), making it one of the most extensive rug exhibitions of its kind.

Amid shifting global trade dynamics and higher export tariffs, Jaipur Rugs has taken a consumer-first step: for the first time ever, up to 60% off is being offered across the full range. This makes globally recognized, designer-crafted rugs more accessible to design lovers and collectors worldwide.

“Rug Utsav is not just a design showcase- it’s about dignity, legacy, and purpose,” said Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs. “By offering these masterpieces at unprecedented prices, we’re not only bringing art into homes worldwide but also directly supporting the artisans who create them.”

Every edition of Rug Utsav is tied to a cause. In 2025, proceeds will go toward building healthcare and clean water facilities in rural weaving regions- two critical needs for artisan communities. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of weavers and their families.

Rug Utsav 2025 can be experienced at Jaipur Rugs’ flagship stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Raipur, Jaipur, Gujarat, and Bangalore, and via the Jaipur Rugs website.

Experience the art. Embrace the impact. Own a masterpiece that gives back.

Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral knowhow and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India. It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes of 40,000 rural artisans of which 85% are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. Today the company creates contemporary works of art by collaborating with creative talents capable of showcasing this ancestral craft with a new vision.

