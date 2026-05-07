Rupee Slips Against Dollar Again – Here’s How A Weak Currency Can Impact Your Personal Finances, Savings and Investments

Rupee comes under pressure again. The Indian rupee opened weaker against the US dollar on Thursday amid jitters over global uncertainty and rising dollar demand even as crude oil prices cooled sharply overnight. Markets were tracking recent developments on US-Iran tensions, movement in crude oil and foreign fund inflows. The rupee was trading at 94.71 to the dollar, compared with 94.61 at the previous close.

Developments around the ongoing US-Iran talks, crude oil prices and foreign fund flows continue to be key triggers for the rupee and broader financial markets, investors said.

Oil prices cool off; the rupee is under pressure

Brent crude was little changed at around $101 a barrel after a nearly 8% slide in the previous session on reports that the United States and Iran were moving towards a possible peace deal.

But hopes were dashed after US President Donald Trump said it was “too soon” for direct talks with Tehran and an Iranian lawmaker said the US proposal was a “wish list” rather than a concrete deal. Oil prices later recovered some of the session losses from around $96.75.

Soft crude prices are generally positive for India, one of the world’s largest oil importers, but the rupee continued to come under pressure as importers actively hedged dollar positions and traders remained wary of global developments.

Much of the optimism surrounding a potential US-Iran deal had already been priced into markets late Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. Economists have recently cut their rupee forecasts and raised inflation forecasts because they cite elevated commodity prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

US stock markets’ volatile sell-off

Indian equity markets also saw a choppy opening.

As of the time of writing, the Nifty 50 was around 24,300 levels, trading in a narrow band of gains and losses, while the BSE Sensex was trading over 50 points higher than the 78,000 mark.

Earnings season continues to drive stock-specific action as participants in the market are watching crude oil movement, foreign institutional investor activity and currency trends closely.

How a weaker rupee affects your personal finances

A falling rupee is not just about the markets. It directly affects household budgets, travel plans, investments and the cost of borrowing. Here’s how a depreciating rupee can affect your personal finance.

1. Imported inflation may hurt household budgets

India imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirement. In case of rupee depreciation, oil imports become expensive, resulting in higher fuel and transportation expenses.

This in turn makes everyday products – from groceries and other FMCG products to services reliant on logistics – more expensive and reduces the buying power of consumers.

2. Higher Cost of Studying Abroad

If the rupee depreciates, the overseas education will cost Indian students and their parents a lot more. Tuition fees and living expenses are usually priced in foreign currencies, such as the US dollar or the British pound.

Many families may have to spend more on education or take loans for higher education.

3. Electronics and Cars May Cost More

India imports a large number of electronic components, semiconductors and industrial raw materials. A cheaper currency makes imports more expensive, and manufacturers often pass those costs to consumers in the form of higher prices for smartphones, laptops, appliances, and cars.

4. It’s becoming more expensive to travel abroad

The same dollar also costs more for overseas holidays. Flight tickets, hotel stays, dining and shopping abroad cost more rupees.

Travellers may turn more to shorter international trips or to domestic tourism options

5. Local markets witness gold prices increase

As India imports a large portion of its gold needs, a weaker rupee typically leads to higher domestic gold prices even if the international price of gold stays the same.

This may be bad news for jewellery buyers but good news for investors holding gold assets.

6. Impact of market, bonds and property

The sharp depreciation in the rupee can have an impact on the capital markets and cost of borrowing.

FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) could pull money out of Indian equities to hedge their currency risk, which will add to volatility in the stock market.

Higher bond yields and interest rates also affect debt mutual funds and government retirement products that are linked to bonds.

High inflation can also be a bugbear for real estate if it leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) having to keep monetary conditions and rates tight, which can hurt demand for homes and the cost of finance.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)