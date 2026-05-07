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Home > Business News > Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results

Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results

YES Bank share price is attracting investors after strong Q4 earnings, bullish technical signals, heavy trading volumes, improving asset quality, and rising interest from SMBC, fueling optimism around its turnaround story.

Yes Bank share price jumps upward (ANI)
Yes Bank share price jumps upward (ANI)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 10:39 IST

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Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results

YES Bank Share Price: Why Everyone Is Suddenly Watching the Stock? let me take you to some recaps. The YES Bank Share Price has become the market’s craze in the blink of an eye, and investors are hooked on it. The bank has received a boost in confidence with an impressive 45% jump in profit, a decline in NPAs, and improvement in asset quality. Throw in a rare “White Marubozu” breakout signal and huge trading volumes, and the stock is fast becoming a trader’s favorite. Retail investors are jumping in, institutions are joining the fun, and speculation about SMBC’s increasing interest is only adding to the excitement. But is this a true turnaround story or merely a short-term rally? In any case, YES Bank has made its presence felt on Dalal Street.

YES Bank Share Price: Current Market Performance & Key Financial Statistics

Metric Details
Current Price ₹22.51
Change Up by 1.72% (+₹0.38) from previous close
Day Range ₹22.01 – ₹22.56
Opening Price ₹22.04
Trading Volume Over 9.34 crore shares traded
Market Capitalization ~₹70,511.82 Crores
52-Week High / Low ₹24.30 / ₹17.20
P/E Ratio 20.05
Earnings Per Share (EPS) ₹1.12

YES Bank Share Price: Recent Market Trends & Key Reasons Behind The Rally

  • YES Bank has shown strong bullish momentum over the last month, rallying more than 15%.
  • A “White Marubozu” breakout pattern recently appeared in the stock, a bullish candlestick signal that indicates heavy buying pressure.
    • Opening Price = Day’s Low
    • Closing Price = Day’s High
  • Trading activity increased significantly:
    • Total trading volume on May 7 crossed 7.57 crore shares
    • Total traded value reached nearly ₹168.9 crores
  • The stock outperformed broader market indices such as:
    • Nifty Bank
    • Sensex
  • Investor confidence strengthened after strong Q4 FY26 earnings:
    • Net profit jumped 45% to ₹1,068 crore
    • The stock gained over 12% in just four trading sessions
  • Market sentiment improved further following developments related to:
    • Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) increasing its stake interest
  • Asset quality continued to improve:
    • Gross NPA ratio declined to 1.3%, the lowest level in years
  • The stronger financial position led to credit rating upgrades from:
    • CRISIL
    • ICRA

Broker Sentiment on YES Bank Share Price

Despite the recent recovery in the stock price of YES Bank, broker sentiment remains mixed. Its sharp rally has pushed the stock out of the “attractive valuation” zone and into the “fairly valued” zone, according to analysts. This has caused several brokerage firms to remain cautious, and many are still maintaining a “Sell” rating as they are concerned about near-term upside potential and valuations. Technical indicators, however, are slightly bullish. Despite some valuation-related concerns, market experts tracking price action and momentum signals still maintain a mildly bullish stance on the short-term outlook, as buying interest remains strong.

(With Inputs)

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Why Is Stock Market Up Today? Sensex Surges Over 940 Points, Nifty Above 300; Green Ending On Dalal Street,

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Tags: home-hero-pos-12YES Bank Q4 ResultsYES Bank Share Newsyes bank share priceYES Bank Stock AnalysisYES Bank Stock Rally

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Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results

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Why Is YES Bank Share Price On Investors’ Radar Today? A Quick Market Recap After Strong Q4 Results
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