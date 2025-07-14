LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor
Live TV
TRENDING |
New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Alibaba AI 171 flight crash Miss Puducherry San Rechal death nyc mayor
Home > Business > Rural India Could Face Economic Havoc If Dairy Sector Opens to US, Warns SBI

Rural India Could Face Economic Havoc If Dairy Sector Opens to US, Warns SBI

A recent SBI report has raised concerns that opening up India’s dairy sector to imports from the US could deal a severe blow to small dairy farmers’ livelihoods. Dairy farmers might suffer an annual loss of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Opening up India’s dairy sector to imports from the US could deal a severe blow to small dairy farmers’ livelihoods. (Image : ANI )

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 14:45:39 IST

As trade negotiations are ongoing between India and the US, the State Bank of India (SBI) has warned that opening its dairy sector may cause a crash in the rural economy. Dairy farmers might suffer an annual loss of Rs 1.03 lakh crore if the dairy sector ends up being part of the trade agreement between the two countries.

 “If the dairy sector is opened up, price of milk in India is likely to drop by at least 15 per cent which could cause potential annual loss of Rs 1.03 lakh crore to dairy farmers” SBI mentioned in the report. 

 The US dairy industry benefits from heavy subsidies, and increased competition could jeopardize the income of millions of Indian farmers. The report estimates that such a move might push India’s milk imports up by around 25 million tonnes each year.

Dairy Sector: A Vital Contributor in GDP

 As per the report a 15% drop in milk prices triggered by increased imports would not only shrink farmers’ earnings but also weaken the sector’s overall economic contribution. Once the costs of feed, fuel, transportation, and unpaid family labor are taken into account, the total loss in GVA could reach about Rs. 0.51 lakh crore.

India’s dairy industry is a vital part of the rural economy, contributing roughly 2.5-3% to the country’s Gross Value Added (GVA), which translates to between Rs. 7.5 and 9 lakh crore. It also provides direct employment to nearly 80 million people, effectively supporting one job for every Rs. 1 lakh generated in value.

India US Trade Deal : Positive Aspect of Agreement

The report also highlighted the positive aspect of the deal. Currently, India exports less than USD 1 billion worth of high-value products such as organic foods and spices to the US, but there is potential to increase this to over USD 3 billion, driven by rising demand, if trade deal strenghted on agriculture 

Fruits and vegetables like mangoes, litchis, bananas, and okra could see a boost in exports if sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) restrictions are eased. Furthermore, removing non-tariff barriers could help increase exports of Ayurvedic (Ayush) products and generic medicines by an additional USD 1-2 billion.

Also Read:  Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details

(With ANI Inputs)

Tags: india dairy sectorIndia US trade deal

More News

President Murmu Appoints New Governors For Ladakh, Haryana, Goa
Ola Electric’s Q1 Revenue Halves: Can The EV Giant Overcome Financial And Regulatory Roadblocks?
Kerala Man Builds His dream Lamborghini Replica From Scrap, Wins Hearts Online
ITR Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Track It And Get What’s Yours
Watch: MS Dhoni’s Military-inspired Hummer Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Get Enough
Jefferies Forecasts Over 20% Annual Growth For India’s Wealth Management Sector Driven by Rising HNIs
Paytm Powers Up: Domestic And Foreign Investors Ramp Up Stakes With Growing Confidence, Paytm Share Price Rises Above 2%
Kiara-Sid Romance Blooms with Baby on the Way, Here’s A Look At The Journey Of Shershaah Stars
Vivo X200 FE And Vivo X Fold 5 Launched In India: Prices, Specs, And Sale Dates Revealed
Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in London Vacation, Fans Nostalgic for ‘Chhaliya’ as She Stuns in Monokini

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?