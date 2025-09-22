Sarveshwar Foods Bags Significant INR 329 million Export Order from Singapore's Monarda Commodities Pte. Ltd

PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 22: Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL | BSE: 543688 | INE324X01026), one of India’s leading agro and organic FMCG companies, today announced the securing of a significant export order worth ₹ 329 million from Singapore-based Monarda Commodities Pte. Ltd, Singapore through it’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Green Point Pte. Ltd, Singapore. This milestone further strengthens the Company’s international expansion and reflects its ability to deliver value at scale.

Expanding Global Presence

The new order demonstrates Sarveshwar Foods’ rising strength in overseas markets and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global buyers. With a heritage of over 130 years and a commitment to quality and sustainability, the Company continues to deepen its international footprint.

Trusted Quality Standards

Sarveshwar Foods’ credibility in global markets is supported by international certifications such as ISO 22000:2018, USFDA, BRC, Kosher, NPPO USA & China, and NOP-USDA Organic. Its diverse product portfolio across branded and organic categories is well accepted by consumers worldwide who value authenticity and responsible sourcing.

Sustained Growth Momentum

This latest achievement follows the recently secured ₹329 million international contracts and the successful completion of an oversubscribed ₹1499.5 million Rights Issue. The Company has a consistent growth trajectory, a strengthened financial base, and a clear focus on becoming a renowned name in the food and FMCG sector.

Commenting on the development Mrs. Seema Rani, Director- International Business, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, said: “We are pleased to announce this export order from Singapore-based Monarda Commodities Pte. Ltd., which further strengthens our international business. The continued confidence of global partners reflects the trust we have built through consistent quality, reliability, and long-term commitment.

As demand for authentic Indian food products grows worldwide, we see this as an opportunity to expand our reach and deepen our presence in key overseas markets. Our focus remains on sustaining this momentum, strengthening relationships with international partners, and driving the continued growth of Sarveshwar Foods as a renowned name in the food and FMCG sector.”

