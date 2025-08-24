Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited will open its IPO for the public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Through this public offer, company strategies to raise capital through a fresh issue from 47.17 lakh equity shares costs ₹70- ₹75 per share.

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited IPO: Details at a Glance

• IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025

• IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025

• Total Issue Size: Up to ₹35.37 crore

• Fresh Issue: 47,16,800 equity shares

• Price Band: ₹70 – ₹75

• Lot Size: 1,600 equity shares

• Minimum Investment: Approx. ₹1,20,000

• Listing At: BSE SME

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Important IPO Dates:

• Allotment Date: Sep 03, 2025

• Expected Refunds: Sep 04, 2025

• Expected Listing Date: Sep 05, 2025

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited: Company Overview

Sattva Engineering Construction Limited was founded in 2012 in Maharashtra. The company operates in infrastructure development, civil construction sector, focusing on projects such as roads, bridges, buildings, and urban infrastructure development.

Sattva Engineering caters to both government and private sector clients across India, stressing timely delivery, quality standards, and use of modern construction technology. The company keeps a diversified project portfolio, with rising revenues backed by cumulative government infrastructure spending.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

