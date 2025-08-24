Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?

LIVE TV
Current Infraprojects Limited, a SME-listed company, is going to launch its IPO for public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company.

Current Infraprojects Limited, a SME-listed company, is going to launch its IPO for public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 22:16:02 IST

Current Infraprojects Limited, a SME-listed company, is going to launch its IPO for public subscription on Aug 26, 2025 till Aug 29, 2025. The objective of the company is to raise capital with the help of a fresh issue of up to 52.25 lakh equity shares with the target priced ₹76 -₹80 per share.

Current Infraprojects Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens: Aug 26, 2025
•    IPO Closes: Aug 29, 2025
•    Total Issue Size: Up to ₹41.8 crore
•    Price Band: ₹76 – ₹80 
•    Lot Size: 1,600 equity shares
•    Minimum Investment (Retail): Around ₹1,28,000
•    Listing At: BSE SME
•    Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Current Infraprojects Limited IPO: Important Dates

•    Allotment Date: Projected Sep 03, 2025
•    Start of Refunds: Expected by Sep 04, 2025
•    Credit of Shares to Demat: Expected by Sep 04, 2025
•    Expected Listing Date: Sep 05, 2025

Current Infraprojects Limited: Company Overview

Current Infraprojects Limited, founded in 2017, is a Maharashtra-based infrastructure company. The company functions largely in the construction and infrastructure development sector with proficiency in implementing industrial and civil construction projects, together with roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?

Tags: ipoIPO news

