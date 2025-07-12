Saturday Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Open Or Shut On July 12, 2025? Find Out Here

Both scheduled and non-scheduled banks across India will not operate on Saturday, July 12. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on the second Saturday of the month.

As per RBI regulations, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to all Sundays. While, banking operations continue as usual on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, if they don’t coincide with announced holidays. This means that while July 5 and July 19 (the first and third Saturdays) are working days, July 12 and July 26 (the second and fourth Saturdays) are not.

Bank Closed On July 12: Bank Service Impacted

On July 12, the physical access to Bank will not possible and subsequently services like cash deposits, bank withdrawals and cheque clearance will not be available. However, customers will still be able to access digital banking services including internet banking, mobile apps, ATM services, and UPI transactions, which remain functional even on official bank holidays.

RBI Holidays Guidelines

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three main categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and holidays related to banks’ annual closing of accounts. The July 12 holiday is a regular weekend closure and not linked to any regional or national event.

Upcoming Offs In Next Week

The next nationwide bank holiday will follow immediately on Sunday, July 13, when banks are closed as per the structured weekly schedule. In the following week, due to local festivals, cultural events and observances, banks will remain closed on July 14, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Monday, July 14 – Beh Deinkhlam: Banks in Shillong will remain closed due to a regional festival called the Beh Deinkhlam festival.

Wednesday, July 16 – Harela: Banks in Dehradun will not operate in the Dehradun in the observance of Harela festival.

Thursday, July 17 – Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh: Banks in Shillong will remain shut to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

Saturday, July 19 – Ker Puja: Banks in Agartala will remain closed due to Ker Puja celebrations.

Also Read: French Authorities Investigate Elon Musk’s X Platform Over Data Tampering Claims