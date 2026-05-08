Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

KPIT Co-founder SB Ravi Pandit Passes Away: End of an Era in India’s Tech Mobility Story- The Indian tech and mobility space was left shocked upon the news of the demise of KPIT Technologies Co-founder and Chairman SB Ravi Pandit on May 8, 2026, in Pune. Pandit was not just a corporate face but one of the minds that started KPIT and made it an automotive and mobility software behemoth by 2026. A person with strong engineering acumen and a forward-looking vision, Pandit positioned KPIT as a critical component of the EV and mobility revolution. The industry is left to mourn the loss of a person whose legacy powered the mobility industry of the future.

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit’s Passing?

Leadership Continuity at KPIT Technologies: Far from a power vacuum, KPIT Technologies seems to be entering a relay race where the baton is halfway in the air, not on the ground. Even as KPIT Technologies mourns the loss of its visionary co-founder and chairman S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, the company has a robust executive structure that should smooth the leadership transition and keep investor nerves relatively calm in an otherwise emotional time for the industry.

Who Is Kishor Patil? The Man to Steer KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit

With the loss of KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, the question that naturally follows is who will steer the company from here. At the centre of that question is co-founder and long-time CEO Kishor Patil, who appears to everyone as the man to whom KPIT’s future will be ultimately entrusted. Since the beginning, Patil has been by Pandit’s side, helping take KPIT from a technology services business into a global automotive and mobility software specialist. As Managing Director and CEO, he has been responsible for KPIT’s day-to-day operations and is already steering the company’s evolution toward software-defined vehicles and mobility engineering.

Why Patil’s role is so important now is that he is a figure of continuity rather than change, who can keep KPIT’s long-term vision intact as the company goes through this sensitive period of leadership succession.

Strong Second-Line Leadership Team

Sachin Tikekar – Joint Managing Director

Anup Sable – COO & Whole Time Director

Chinmay Pandit – Whole Time Director

Ensures continuity across operations, engineering, and execution.

Governance and Board Structure

Strong board of directors supports KPIT’s leadership

Includes independent director Anant Talaulicar

Provides strategic oversight and governance stability

Helps maintain continuity during leadership transition

KPIT Succession Outlook: Stable Leadership, Steady Market Reaction

Interim chairmanship could become a key topic following the demise of S.B. (Ravi) Pandit. However, KPIT Technologies is expected to remain stable on the leadership front, with co-founder and CEO Kishor Patil likely guiding the company into its next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, KPIT Technologies Ltd is trading at ₹729.70 on the NSE at 10:40 AM IST, up 0.98% (₹7.05) from the previous close of ₹722.65, indicating continued market confidence in the company’s leadership and future prospects.

(With Inputs From Company Website)

Also Read: Who Was Ravi Pandit? KPIT Founder And Mobility Tech Visionary Passes Away In Pune