Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news donald trump akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

KPIT Technologies faces leadership transition after co-founder SB Ravi Pandit’s passing, with Kishor Patil expected to lead continuity, supported by a strong executive team and stable governance structure ensuring business momentum.

SB Ravi Pandit (AI generated & Edited)
SB Ravi Pandit (AI generated & Edited)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 10:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

KPIT Co-founder SB Ravi Pandit Passes Away: End of an Era in India’s Tech Mobility Story-  The Indian tech and mobility space was left shocked upon the news of the demise of KPIT Technologies Co-founder and Chairman SB Ravi Pandit on May 8, 2026, in Pune. Pandit was not just a corporate face but one of the minds that started KPIT and made it an automotive and mobility software behemoth by 2026. A person with strong engineering acumen and a forward-looking vision, Pandit positioned KPIT as a critical component of the EV and mobility revolution. The industry is left to mourn the loss of a person whose legacy powered the mobility industry of the future.

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit’s Passing?

Leadership Continuity at KPIT Technologies: Far from a power vacuum, KPIT Technologies seems to be entering a relay race where the baton is halfway in the air, not on the ground. Even as KPIT Technologies mourns the loss of its visionary co-founder and chairman S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, the company has a robust executive structure that should smooth the leadership transition and keep investor nerves relatively calm in an otherwise emotional time for the industry.

Who Is Kishor Patil? The Man to Steer KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit

With the loss of KPIT Technologies co-founder and chairman S.B. (Ravi) Pandit, the question that naturally follows is who will steer the company from here. At the centre of that question is co-founder and long-time CEO Kishor Patil, who appears to everyone as the man to whom KPIT’s future will be ultimately entrusted. Since the beginning, Patil has been by Pandit’s side, helping take KPIT from a technology services business into a global automotive and mobility software specialist. As Managing Director and CEO, he has been responsible for KPIT’s day-to-day operations and is already steering the company’s evolution toward software-defined vehicles and mobility engineering.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Patil’s role is so important now is that he is a figure of continuity rather than change, who can keep KPIT’s long-term vision intact as the company goes through this sensitive period of leadership succession.

Strong Second-Line Leadership Team

  • Sachin Tikekar – Joint Managing Director
  • Anup Sable – COO & Whole Time Director
  • Chinmay Pandit – Whole Time Director

Ensures continuity across operations, engineering, and execution.

Governance and Board Structure

  • Strong board of directors supports KPIT’s leadership
  • Includes independent director Anant Talaulicar
  • Provides strategic oversight and governance stability
  • Helps maintain continuity during leadership transition

KPIT Succession Outlook: Stable Leadership, Steady Market Reaction

Interim chairmanship could become a key topic following the demise of S.B. (Ravi) Pandit. However, KPIT Technologies is expected to remain stable on the leadership front, with co-founder and CEO Kishor Patil likely guiding the company into its next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, KPIT Technologies Ltd is trading at ₹729.70 on the NSE at 10:40 AM IST, up 0.98% (₹7.05) from the previous close of ₹722.65, indicating continued market confidence in the company’s leadership and future prospects.

(With Inputs From Company Website)

Also Read: Who Was Ravi Pandit? KPIT Founder And Mobility Tech Visionary Passes Away In Pune

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: EV software company IndiaIndian IT mobility companyKishor Patil CEO KPITKPIT chairman newsKPIT leadership successionKPIT stock updateKPIT TechnologiesSB Ravi Pandit death

RELATED News

Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Indian Railways To Shift From 40-Year-Old Train Ticket Reservation System To Upgraded Platform From August — Here’s All You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze Again As Volatility Becomes The New Morning Routine; Nifty Below 24,200, Sensex In Red With 400 Pts

Oil Prices Today (May 8, 2026): Brent Crude Climbs Above $101 As Iran-US Tensions Fuel Hormuz Supply Fears

Gold, Silver Rates Today (May 8, 2026): Gold Prices Rise Amid Safe-Haven Rush; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

LATEST NEWS

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 22: Akshay Kumar Crosses 230 crore Worldwide In Three Weeks, Storming Global Cinema

TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

Is Dubai International Airport Open? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles & Drones

8 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Watch: Trump Says ‘Hantavirus In Control’, People Dig Out His ‘Covid Will Go Away’ Video From 2020

Indian Cricket Team Captain Update: BCCI Set to Sack Suryakumar Yadav Despite T20 World Cup Glory? Shreyas Iyer Emerges As Team India’s Next T20 Captain | Report

‘Bhaijaan Ko Daar Lag Raha Hain’: Social Media Slams Pakistani Army General Over Remark On Indian Officials Speaking In English

Mexico Mall Fire: Massive Blaze At Plaza Fiesta Las Palmas Shopping Mall In Los Mochis Kills 5, Injures Over 12; Watch Video

Gold, Silver Rates Today (May 8, 2026): Gold Prices Rise Amid Safe-Haven Rush; Check 24K, 22K Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

UAE Issues National Missile Threat: Explosions In Dubai, Abu Dhabi; Air Defense Systems Intercept Iranian Drones & Missiles

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing
Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing
Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing
Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

QUICK LINKS