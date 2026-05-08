Who Was Ravi Pandit? KPIT Founder And Mobility Tech Visionary Passes Away In Pune

India’s technology and automotive engineering industry lost one of its most respected names on Friday with the death of KPIT Technologies founder and Chairman Ravi Pandit in Pune. The company confirmed the development in a stock exchange filing, saying Pandit passed away in the morning of May 8, 2026.

The company has confirmed the development in an exchange filing. In the filing, the company said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr S. B. (Ravi) Pandit, this morning in Pune on May 8, 2026. The company has acknowledged his legacy of contribution and leadership, which marks a significant shift for the organisation.

Ravi Pandit was more than a corporate leader for much of the Indian IT industry. He was one of the earliest entrepreneurs to envision the future of software-led mobility, long before the mainstream discussions on electric vehicles, connected cars and autonomous driving took off.

KPIT Cummins Becomes Global Mobility Technology Company

Ravi Pandit, an MIT Sloan School of Management alumnus, co-founded KPIT with Kishor Patil in 1990. At the time the company was known as KPIT Cummins and was in a limited technology segment.

Over the next three decades, Pandit helped build the Pune-based company into one of India’s leading automotive software engineering companies. Under his leadership, KPIT sharpened its focus on mobility technologies, embedded software and vehicle engineering solutions and eventually built presence across 15 countries.

Today, the company’s software is used in millions of vehicles across the US, Europe and Asia, making KPIT a significant player in the fast-evolving mobility ecosystem.

Who Was Ravi Pandit: A Visionary Leader for the Long Term

Industry peers have frequently called Ravi Pandit a leader who brings together engineering skill with long-term strategic thinking. Instead of competing in the crowded IT services space, he directed KPIT to concentrate on specialised automotive and mobility software, which proved to be one of the company’s biggest strengths.

His leadership helped the company develop capabilities in electric mobility, autonomous systems and software-defined vehicles at a time when global automakers were accelerating digital transformation.

The company said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of its founder and chairman and recognised his lasting contribution to the growth and culture of the organisation in its filing.

Ravi Pandit’s Work in Public Policy and Sustainability Beyond Business

Ravi Pandit’s influence was not limited to the corporate world. He has engaged in civic development, sustainability projects and public policy organisations.

He co-founded and mentored organisations like the Pune International Centre and Janwani that have both been working for policy discussions and development issues.

He also advocated academic and research-orientated work on sustainability with the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Furthermore, he was also the President of Jnana Prabodhini and worked for organisations focused on environmental and rural development concerns.

Pandit was also on the board of Thermax Ltd and worked with organisations like the World Resources Institute India and Aga Khan Rural Support Programme.

KPIT Shares in Negative Territory

Shares of KPIT Technologies slipped marginally in Friday’s session after the news of Ravi Pandit’s demise. Around 10:15 am IST, the stock was trading at ₹722.30, down 0.05% or ₹0.35 from the previous close.

The stock has been under pressure over the past one year and has declined nearly 44 per cent in the last 12 months on account of broader weakness in technology and auto-linked counters.

A Legacy That Shaped India’s Mobility Technology Story

Ravi Pandit’s legacy intertwines with India’s ascent in the world of engineering and mobility technology services. His journey from building a niche software company in Pune to creating a globally recognised automotive technology player was a reflection of the evolution of India’s technology sector itself.

His death ends an era for KPIT employees, investors and the broader industry — an era of innovation, of institution-building and of the belief that Indian engineering talent could compete on the global stage.