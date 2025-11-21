LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Business > SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

SEBI confirms no new regulations for digital gold, emphasizes gold ETFs and tradable securities. REITs and InvITs gain importance, with revised mutual fund classifications offering clarity and flexibility for investors.

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities
SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 21, 2025 15:02:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Digital Gold Alert: SEBI Says “No New Rules… Yet!”

Wondering if your digital gold stash is about to get a new set of rules? Not so fast! SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified on Friday that the regulator isn’t planning any fresh regulations for digital gol, at least for now. Speaking at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs-2025, Pandey reminded investors that gold investments are still safest via gold ETFs offered by mutual funds or tradable gold securities.

That means your glittering digital ambitions are still covered, and the regulator’s focus remains firmly on these regulated avenues. So, keep calm, check your portfolio, stay cautious!

“Our gold regulations have already been explained through a press release. Gold investment can be done either through gold investment ETFs, which mutual funds offer, or through tradable gold securities. These are the products included in the regulated space, so for now we are focused only on these products,” Pandey said.

REITs And InvITs Gaining Importance

  • SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the rising significance of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India’s financial markets.
  • Inclusion in Indian market indices depends primarily on:
    • Liquidity of the instruments
    • Asset under management (AUM) growth
  • Pandey noted that when liquidity and industry size improve, REITs and InvITs are more likely to be included in indices.
  • MSCI India already includes REITs and InvITs; domestic indices are expected to expand coverage as the sector grows.
  • Inclusion in indices follows defined rules, ensuring transparency and compliance.
  • Once included, these instruments can improve liquidity and deepen the domestic market, benefiting investors and the broader financial ecosystem.

Revised Classification For Mutual Funds

SEBI has decided it’s time to give REITs and InvITs a little personal space. Previously shoved into the same basket, these two are now officially living in separate neighborhoods for mutual fund investments. REITs strut into the equity lane, while InvITs keep it hybrid, mixing things up a bit. This tidy split isn’t just for show; it gives fund managers more flexibility and clarity, making it easier to play smart with portfolios. For investors, it’s like finally getting a neatly organized wardrobe—everything in its right place, easier to track, and a lot less messy!

“For the purpose of mutual funds, we have said that REITs will now be classified as equity for mutual fund schemes, while InvITs will continue to remain under the hybrid category,” he said. According to him, the revised classification will provide more clarity and offer additional elbow room to mutual funds to invest in these instruments.

(This News Has Been Syndicated from ANI, mildly edited for clarity)

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gold ETFsIndian financial marketsinvestment flexibilityInvITs Indiamutual fund classificationREITs IndiaSEBI digital goldSEBI regulationsSEBI updatestradable gold securities

RELATED News

Forbes India Recognises Innocule as a Key Shaper of India’s Industrial Future in DGEMS 2025

Meet Zhang Yiming: China’s Richest Man With a Massive Net Worth – Still No Match for Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani

Will Nifty 50 Smash Its All-Time Record And Break Its Historic High Soon? Traders Bet Big Market Is Filled With Excitement!

Motilal Oswal Research Allegations Rise Online After ₹490-Crore Kaynes Trade; Brokerage Issues Firm Clarification

Groww Q2 Earnings Surge: Net Profit Climbs 12.2% To ₹471.3 Crore On Strong User Growth

LATEST NEWS

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

International Geeta Jayanti Mahotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Power-Packed Leap Into Global Spiritual Unity

Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On LJP Not Getting Bihar Deputy CM Post – Here’s What He Said

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

‘One-Off Match Not Ideal Scenario For Captain’, Rishabh Pant To Lead Team India As Shubman Gill Ruled Out For 2nd Test Against South Africa

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Declared: Check Result Link, Cut-Off And Scorecard PDF At RRB Portals

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Who Are Vamsi Gadiraju And Netra Mantena? Donald Trump Jr Attends Lavish Billionaire Wedding At Udaipur

Horrific Act Caught On Camera In Andhra Pradesh: Postal Employee Caught Watching P*rn Video During Working Hours, What Happened Next Will…

Farah Khan Reveals Shocking YouTube Earnings; Says It Surpasses Her Entire Career Earnings – Videos With Cook Dilip Add to the Craze

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities
SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities
SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities
SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

QUICK LINKS