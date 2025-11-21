SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Digital Gold Alert: SEBI Says “No New Rules… Yet!”
Wondering if your digital gold stash is about to get a new set of rules? Not so fast! SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified on Friday that the regulator isn’t planning any fresh regulations for digital gol, at least for now. Speaking at the National Conclave on REITs and InvITs-2025, Pandey reminded investors that gold investments are still safest via gold ETFs offered by mutual funds or tradable gold securities.
That means your glittering digital ambitions are still covered, and the regulator’s focus remains firmly on these regulated avenues. So, keep calm, check your portfolio, stay cautious!
“Our gold regulations have already been explained through a press release. Gold investment can be done either through gold investment ETFs, which mutual funds offer, or through tradable gold securities. These are the products included in the regulated space, so for now we are focused only on these products,” Pandey said.
REITs And InvITs Gaining Importance
- SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the rising significance of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India’s financial markets.
- Inclusion in Indian market indices depends primarily on:
- Liquidity of the instruments
- Asset under management (AUM) growth
- Pandey noted that when liquidity and industry size improve, REITs and InvITs are more likely to be included in indices.
- MSCI India already includes REITs and InvITs; domestic indices are expected to expand coverage as the sector grows.
- Inclusion in indices follows defined rules, ensuring transparency and compliance.
- Once included, these instruments can improve liquidity and deepen the domestic market, benefiting investors and the broader financial ecosystem.
Revised Classification For Mutual Funds
