LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers delhi police Bihar CM Nitish Kumar governor Cricket Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Cabinet ministers
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been one of IPL’s most aggressive bidders since 2008. Their auction strategy evolved over 18 seasons. Here is a look at the star-studded purchases and high-value signings of RCB’s auction journey.

RCB IPL auction history: Costliest players, ₹1,450 crore spent, Virat Kohli’s 18-year journey, and 2025 IPL triumph. Photo: ANI.
RCB IPL auction history: Costliest players, ₹1,450 crore spent, Virat Kohli’s 18-year journey, and 2025 IPL triumph. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 20, 2025 15:02:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

RCB Season-Wise List of Costliest Players: The Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world. It features ten franchises representing different cities and states across India. IPL’s appeal lies not only in top-tier cricketing talent but also in the high-profile bidding wars that often lead to headline-making purchases for the most expensive players in tournament history.

RCB’s Auction History

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have experienced a long, eventful journey at the IPL auction table. Known for their aggressive spending patterns, the franchise has consistently remained one of the most active bidders since the league’s start.

From the inaugural season in 2008 to finally lifting their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, RCB’s auction strategy has undergone constant evolution. Nearly every year, the team made at least one major purchase, and on three occasions, their highest bid also stood as the most expensive buy of that season.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 3 Bowlers Every Franchise Wants to Sign

A Look At How RCB Has Spent In Auctions Over Years (2008-2025)

RCB frequently prioritised heavy investment in batting talent while struggling to maintain a stable bowling lineup. Despite having some of the biggest stars in the league, the coveted IPL trophy eluded them for almost two decades.

At the centre of this long-standing journey has been Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise. Kohli remains the only cricketer to represent a single IPL team for 18 consecutive seasons.

Over these 18 years, RCB spent ₹1,450 crore on player salaries and auction purchases. Notably, in the 2025 season alone, the franchise invested ₹82.25 crore, reflecting their continued high-value approach.

Season-Wise List of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

This list includes only players purchased at auctions. Retained players, traded players, and icon players from 2008 to 2010 are excluded.

RCB’s Most Expensive Player by Season

Year Player Price (INR)
2008 Jacques Kallis ₹3.8 crore
2009 Kevin Pietersen ₹9.8 crore
2010 Eoin Morgan ₹1.1 crore
2011 Saurabh Tiwary ₹7 crore
2012 Vinay Kumar ₹5.3 crore
2013 Jaydev Unadkat ₹2.83 crore
2014 Yuvraj Singh ₹14 crore
2015 Dinesh Karthik ₹10.5 crore
2016 Shane Watson ₹9.5 crore
2017 Tymal Mills ₹12 crore
2018 Chris Woakes ₹7.4 crore
2019 Shivam Dube ₹5 crore
2020 Chris Morris ₹10 crore
2021 Kyle Jamieson ₹15 crore
2022 Wanindu Hasaranga ₹10.75 crore
2023 Will Jacks ₹3.2 crore
2024 Alzarri Joseph ₹11.50 crore
2025 Josh Hazlewood ₹12.50 crore

Also Read: IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players (2008–2025)

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 3:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsiplIPL2026rcbRoyal Challengers Bengalurusports newsvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Watch: Harbhajan Singh Ditches India’s No Handshake Policy With Pakistan In Abu Dhabi T10 league, Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Mumbai Indians’ Costliest Players (2008–2025)

The Ashes 2025: Check Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming In India

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Based On An Indian Army Major Who Went Undercover With Long Hair And Beard? All You Need To Know About Real-Life Hero

Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Build A New Island, Project Has Connection With Trump, Here’s How

Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Accuses Priya Sachdev of Withholding Tuition Fees for Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter; calls it ‘Pure Robbery’

Anil Ambani Under ED Radar: Rs 9,000 Crore Empire Frozen Across India!

‘Friend Vomited 20 Times In 15 Minutes,’ Indian Woman Recalls Thailand Horror After Consuming Gummies, Ends Up Paying Rs. 1 Lakh In Treatment

Who Is Roma Riaz? Miss Universe Pakistan Gives It Back To Haters For Calling Her ‘Dark’ And ‘Fat’

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Tejashwi Yadav’s First Message For Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After Massive Setback For Mahagathbandhan

Who Is Aditya Dhar? Yami Gautam’s Husband Is Gradually Taking Over Bollywood, Dhurandhar Director Is Quietly Minting Crores And Building Massive Net Worth

Who Is the Richest Indian Female Singer in 2025? Net Worth, Earnings & Career Highlights

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)
IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

QUICK LINKS