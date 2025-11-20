IPL 2026 Auction: From Jacques Kallis To Josh Hazlewood, Season-Wise List Of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)

RCB Season-Wise List of Costliest Players: The Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world. It features ten franchises representing different cities and states across India. IPL’s appeal lies not only in top-tier cricketing talent but also in the high-profile bidding wars that often lead to headline-making purchases for the most expensive players in tournament history.
RCB’s Auction History
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have experienced a long, eventful journey at the IPL auction table. Known for their aggressive spending patterns, the franchise has consistently remained one of the most active bidders since the league’s start.
From the inaugural season in 2008 to finally lifting their maiden IPL trophy in 2025, RCB’s auction strategy has undergone constant evolution. Nearly every year, the team made at least one major purchase, and on three occasions, their highest bid also stood as the most expensive buy of that season.
A Look At How RCB Has Spent In Auctions Over Years (2008-2025)
RCB frequently prioritised heavy investment in batting talent while struggling to maintain a stable bowling lineup. Despite having some of the biggest stars in the league, the coveted IPL trophy eluded them for almost two decades.
At the centre of this long-standing journey has been Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise. Kohli remains the only cricketer to represent a single IPL team for 18 consecutive seasons.
Over these 18 years, RCB spent ₹1,450 crore on player salaries and auction purchases. Notably, in the 2025 season alone, the franchise invested ₹82.25 crore, reflecting their continued high-value approach.
Season-Wise List of RCB Costliest Players (2008–2025)
This list includes only players purchased at auctions. Retained players, traded players, and icon players from 2008 to 2010 are excluded.
RCB’s Most Expensive Player by Season
|Year
|Player
|Price (INR)
|2008
|Jacques Kallis
|₹3.8 crore
|2009
|Kevin Pietersen
|₹9.8 crore
|2010
|Eoin Morgan
|₹1.1 crore
|2011
|Saurabh Tiwary
|₹7 crore
|2012
|Vinay Kumar
|₹5.3 crore
|2013
|Jaydev Unadkat
|₹2.83 crore
|2014
|Yuvraj Singh
|₹14 crore
|2015
|Dinesh Karthik
|₹10.5 crore
|2016
|Shane Watson
|₹9.5 crore
|2017
|Tymal Mills
|₹12 crore
|2018
|Chris Woakes
|₹7.4 crore
|2019
|Shivam Dube
|₹5 crore
|2020
|Chris Morris
|₹10 crore
|2021
|Kyle Jamieson
|₹15 crore
|2022
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|₹10.75 crore
|2023
|Will Jacks
|₹3.2 crore
|2024
|Alzarri Joseph
|₹11.50 crore
|2025
|Josh Hazlewood
|₹12.50 crore
