Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Delhi flood Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, was open for its public subscription from September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025.

Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 12, 2025 21:09:38 IST

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, was open for its public subscription from September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The valuation of this public offer is Rs.400 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Subscription Opens: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Subscription Closes: September 12, 2025
•    Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr
•    Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165
•    Lot Size: 90 shares
•    Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850
•    Listing At: NSE SME Platform
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status 

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 59.53 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 59.53x
•    Retail Individual Investors: 25.89x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 64.65x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 101.24x
•    NIIs Investors: 82.37x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets. 

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Urban Company’s IPO Shocks India With 103x Subscription: The Data Will Surprise You!

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare marketShringar House IPOShringar House of Mangalsutra Limitedstock market

RELATED News

India-EU working with sincerity, commitment for balanced FTA: Piyush Goyal
Galaxy Medicare IPO Day 3: QIBs And NIIs Are All In, What’s The Subscription Size Of Retail Investors?
Dev Accelerator IPO Day 3: Why Investors Are Flocking Like Never Before? Check It Out
Urban Company’s IPO Day 3 Shocks India With 103x Subscription: The Data Will Surprise You!
Around 2,000 experts from 100 countries to attend IEC General Meeting: BIS

LATEST NEWS

Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer – Why Tyler Robinson Shot Him
Sushila Karki makes history, becomes Nepal's first female PM
Cillian Murphy to portray Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series? Actor says "Really hard to follow…"
"To reconnect to the world…": Anushka Shetty announces break from social media, days after 'Ghaati' release
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks announce their engagement, model flaunts dazzling ring
PGTI announces appointment of Amitabh Kant as governing body member
Asia Cup Flashback: The Previous India vs Pakistan T20 Showdown
Tyler Robinson Caught: What We Know About the Man Accused of Shooting Charlie Kirk
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
GATE Felicitation Ceremony in Noida Honours Students; GATEWallah (PW) Top Rankers Recognised PNN Digital
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!
Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

QUICK LINKS