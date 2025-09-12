Shringar House’s IPO Day 3 Leaves Dalal Street Stunned: QIBs Hit The Record, Employees 64 Times? Check The Subscription Data!

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, a mumbai based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, was open for its public subscription from September 10, 2025 till September 12, 2025. The valuation of this public offer is Rs.400 crore.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• IPO Subscription Opens: September 10, 2025

• IPO Subscription Closes: September 12, 2025

• Size of the Issue: Around Rs.400 cr

• Price Range: Rs.155 – Rs.165

• Lot Size: 90 shares

• Minimum Retail Investment: Rs.14,850

• Listing At: NSE SME Platform

• Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 59.53 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 59.53x

• Retail Individual Investors: 25.89x

• Retail Investors (Employees): 64.65x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 101.24x

• NIIs Investors: 82.37x

(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 11, 2025)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited: Company Overview

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Limited, is a Mumbai, Maharashtra based jewellery manufacturing and retail company, with an expertise in mangalsutras, a traditional ornament worn by married women in India. The company has made a strong regional spread through its dedicated product range and branded outlets.

The company mainly focuses on domestic retail market, with strategies to develop across urban and semi-urban regions. The company profits from high-margin products, traditional yet modern designs with personalization, and a rising demand for curated wedding jewellery. Its business model inculcates in-house design, direct-to-consumer sales, and retail growth, making it one of the focused players in their segment.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

