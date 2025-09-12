Urban Company’s IPO Day 3 Shocks India With 103x Subscription: The Data Will Surprise You!
Urban Company Limited IPO was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025. The IPO closes today, September 12, 2025The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty service provider with its operations across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It was founded in 2014 with its headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 12, 2025 21:09:59 IST

Urban Company Limited IPO was open for public subscription on September 10, 2025. The IPO closes today, September 12, 2025 with the objective of raising Rs. 1,900 crore through this offer, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale.

Urban Company Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

•    IPO Opens at: September 10, 2025
•    IPO Closes at: September 12, 2025
•    Total Size of the Issue: Rs.1,900 crore
•    Fresh Issue: Rs.472 crore 
•    Offer for Sale: Rs.1,428 crore 
•    Price Band: Rs.98 – Rs.103 
•    Lot Size: 145 shares
•    Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,935 
•    Employee Discount: Rs.9 per share
•    Listing At: NSE and BSE
•    Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. 

Important Expected Urban Company Limited IPO Dates:

•    Anchor Investor Bid Starts: September 9, 2025
•    Allotment: September 15, 2025
•    Date of Listing: September 17, 2025

Urban Company Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 103.27 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 103.27x
•    Retail Investors: 37.61x
•    Retail Investors (Employees): 34.63x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 140.15x
•    NIIs Investors: 73.84x
(Subscription Data Collected: Sep 12, 2025)

Urban Company Limited: Company Overview

Urban Company Limited, founded in 2014 and headquarter in Gurugram, previously known as UrbanClap. The company is a leading on-demand home and beauty services platform functioning across India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. It links consumers to service professionals for providing cleaning, pest control, beauty, appliance repair, and home solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare marketShare market todaystock marketUrban Company IPOUrban Company Limited

