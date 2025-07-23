LIVE TV
Silver Price Today: Is This Sparkling Metal The New Gold? Prices Soar Amid Surging Industrial Deman

Silver surges to record highs as demand from tech, solar, and investors grows. With prices rising and industrial use booming, silver is fast becoming the smart investor’s shining choice.

Silver Price Today:

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 23, 2025 11:27:07 IST

Silver Price Today: Shining Bright- Is Silver the New Investment Star?

Hey investor, have you noticed something gleaming in the market lately? It’s silver—stealing the spotlight and not just for its sparkle!

While gold has long been the darling of safe-haven seekers, silver is stepping up with some serious tech cred. Why? Because it’s fast becoming a crucial player in the booming semiconductor industry. From smartphones to EVs, silver is everywhere.

With demand rising across sectors—and prices climbing—silver isn’t just pretty, it’s powerful. So, the next time you think about future-proofing your portfolio, ask yourself: is it time to give silver a second look?

Silver prices surged to a record high on Wednesday, driven by strong spot market buying and a relatively stable dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Silver September 5 contracts rose 0.49% to trade at Rs 1,16,216 per kg around 9:20 AM, after touching an all-time high of Rs 1,16,275 per kg earlier in the session. Investor interest remained upbeat amid favorable market sentiment and expectations of sustained industrial demand. The stable US dollar also supported silver’s upward momentum, making the precious metal more attractive for investors seeking safe-haven assets. All eyes are now on global economic cues and policy signals for direction.

Silver Price Today

  • Silver prices in Delhi
  • The price of silver per kg in the national capital was Rs 1,16,000. 
  • Silver price in Mumbai
  • In Mumbai, the consumer would have to pay Rs 1,16,000 per kg today to buy the precious metal.
  • Silver price in Kolkata
  • In Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver stood at Rs 1,16,000. 
  • Silver price in Chennai
  • In Chennai, the price of precious metal stood at Rs 1,26,000 per kg.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

CitySilver Price (Rs/kg)
DelhiRs 119,000
NoidaRs 119,000
LucknowRs 119,000
MumbaiRs 119,000
BengaluruRs 119,000
ChennaiRs 1,29,000
PuneRs 119,000
AhmedabadRs 119,000
KolkataRs 119,000
HyderabadRs 1,29,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken at 10:00Am)

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices Today

  • Supply and Demand: Limited supply and rising demand can drive silver prices upward.
  • Industrial Demand: Silver’s use in electronics, solar panels, and medical applications makes industrial demand a major price driver.
  • Investor Sentiment: During economic uncertainty or inflation, silver gains appeal as a safe-haven asset.
  • Currency Strength: Since silver is traded in US dollars, a weaker dollar usually leads to higher silver prices.
  • Geopolitical Events: Political instability, wars, and trade tensions can spike silver demand as a secure investment.
  • Monetary Policies: Central bank decisions on interest rates and money supply impact silver’s value and investor behavior.

Why Analysts Are Bullish On Silver Prices

  • Growing Industrial Demand
    Silver usage is set to rise with the expansion of 5G, electronics, and solar energy. Photovoltaic (solar panel) applications are major future demand drivers.
  • Safe-Haven Appeal
    With ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, silver remains a trusted safe-haven asset for investors seeking security.
  • Potential Undervaluation
    Many analysts view silver as undervalued compared to gold, indicating strong upside potential if the gap begins to close.
  • Volatility Reminder
    Despite optimism, silver prices are known to be volatile and influenced by global economic and market factors

5 Interesting Facts About Silver:

  • Excellent Conductor
    Silver is the best natural conductor of electricity and heat, making it essential in electronics, solar panels, and batteries.
  • Antibacterial Properties
    Silver has natural antimicrobial qualities and is used in medical instruments, wound dressings, and even odor-resistant fabrics.
  • Historical Use as Currency
    Silver has been used as money for over 4,000 years. Many old coins were made from silver, including early U.S. currency.
  • Highly Reflective
    It’s the most reflective metal, which is why it’s used in mirrors, telescopes, and scientific instruments.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is rarely mined alone—it’s typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and lead.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Holds 25,100 And Sensex Gains 130 Points In Early Trade, Market Highlighted IN ALL GREEN!

