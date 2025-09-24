LIVE TV
Home > Business > SIMC Pune Announces MBA (CM) Admissions Open via SNAP 2025

SIMC Pune Announces MBA (CM) Admissions Open via SNAP 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 14:22:08 IST

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, one of India’s premier media and communication institutes, has officially opened admissions for MBA in Communication Management (CM) for the academic year 2026-28. Admissions will be conducted through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2025), which is a computer-based test (CBT).

Aspiring Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST) to apply for SNAP. The registration fee for the SNAP test is INR 2,250, and the Programme Registration Fee for the institution (SIMC) is INR 1,000. The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 began on August 1, 2025 (Friday), and will close on November 20, 2025 (Thursday).

The test will be held on three dates: December 6 (Saturday), December 14 (Sunday), and December 20 (Saturday), 2025. Candidates may attempt the test up to three times, and the top score will be considered for the admission process. SNAP 2025 will be conducted in 79 cities across India. The test consists of objective-type questions, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking will apply for every incorrect answer. Results of the SNAP Test will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday), after which the admission process will proceed.

“At SIMC, we believe education is not just about acquiring skills, but about nurturing curiosity, creativity, and character. Our students are stepping into a world where communication shapes every aspect of society, and we are committed to giving them the confidence, knowledge, and values they need to thrive and lead with purpose. What excites me most is seeing our students grow into professionals who not only excel in their careers but also make a meaningful difference in the world around them,” remarked Dr. Ruchi KherJaggi, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC).

Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, provides a modern campus equipped with facilities that foster academic excellence, creative exploration, and holistic development. The institute has smart classrooms with interactive technology and well-equipped computer labs offering high-speed connectivity and advanced software. Its central library gives students access to more than 2.84 lakh e-books and 164 databases, supporting extensive research and learning needs. SIMC also houses advanced studio infrastructure, including multi-camera setups, chroma screens, a production control room, editing suites, and photo studios, enabling hands-on media training. The campus further ensures student well-being with a dedicated health centre offering annual check-ups and ambulance services, sports facilities for indoor and outdoor activities, comfortable hostel accommodation with secure amenities, and multiple mess and cafeteria options catering to varied dietary preferences.

Choosing SIMC’s MBA in Communication Management means investing in a career that blends creativity, strategy, and industry relevance. With a legacy of academic excellence and strong industry connections, SIMC empowers you to lead in media, brand management, public relations, and digital communication. Take the next step toward becoming a future-ready communication leader–apply now and secure your place at SIMC Pune.

To register for SNAP 2025 and learn more about SIMC’s MBA programmes:

www.snaptest.org | Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS