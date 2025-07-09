LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > Smartworks Coworking IPO To Be Rolled Out On July 10, Check Its GMP

Smartworks Coworking IPO To Be Rolled Out On July 10, Check Its GMP

Before the IPO opening of the Smartworks Coworking Space on July 10, the shares of this company are available at a premium of Rs 29 in the grey market today.

Smartworks Coworking Space Image credit- Smartworksoffice.com

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 23:32:31 IST

The Smartworks Coworking Space Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be open to the investors tomorrow on July 10, Thursday. Before the IPO opening, the shares of this company are available at a premium of Rs 29 in the grey market today. As per the experts, if the GMP value is very high, then it indicates that the IPO may perform better on listing or bumper listing. For example: If the IPO issue price is Rs 500 and the GMP is Rs 150, the listing is likely to be at Rs 650 (30% gain). The IPO will remain open to the public until July 14, 2025. 

What is they Grey Market Premium (GMP)?

The GMP means Grey Market Premium, which is the additional amount that the investors are willing to pay for any IPO share in the unofficial or grey market, before the share lists officially on the stock exchange. The grey market is not regulated but it is important for every IPO because the investors get an idea about the potential demand of the IPO. 

Should the investors subscribe to the Smartworks Coworking IPO?

There is a mixed response from the investors regarding the IPO of Smartworks Coworking. A brokerage firm Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers stated that this IPO has a subscribe for long-term rating on the issue. The brokerage firm stated that Smartworks Coworking is valued at P/S of 3.3x at the upper price band with EV/EBITDA of 9.7x. Also, according to the Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, the market cap of Rs 46,448 million post issue of equity shares. However, the brokerage firm State Bank of India (SBI Securities) differ on this stand from the Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. SBI Securities has suggested the investors to ‘avoid’ this IPO due to its costly valuations and consistent losses in the business. 

Also read: US Tariffs Raise Concerns For Bangladesh’s Garment Workers

Tags: Smartworks Coworking SpaceSmartworks Coworking Space GMPSmartworks Coworking Space IPO

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?