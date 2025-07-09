LIVE TV
Home > Business > US Tariffs Raise Concerns For Bangladesh’s Garment Workers

Bangladesh Garments
Bangladesh’s garment industry is worried about their export disruptions. Pressure is rising in Bangladesh’s garment sector, one of the major areas that drive the economy of the country.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 22:47:49 IST

Bangladesh’s garment industry is worried about their export disruptions. Pressure is rising in Bangladesh’s garment sector, one of the major areas that drive the economy of the country. This comes after the announcement of a new US tariff on apparel imports.

The tariff, which was confirmed by President Donald Trump, has provoked fears across the industry in South Asian countries. The United States is one of the largest export destinations for the garment sector in the Asian region.

The garment industry is the foundation of Bangladesh’s economy and plays a major role in employment, particularly for unskilled women workers. Factory owners and workers are concerned about the uncertainty over future orders as it grows, with some overseas buyers postponing their shipments or further negotiating prices.

Competitive Pressure Builds in Asia

The new tariffs come as part of a broader US trade measure affecting multiple Asian apparel exporters. Vietnam has also been targeted, while duties on India and Sri Lanka remain under consideration. Industry observers say differing tariff levels across competing countries may shift sourcing decisions in the American market, potentially making Bangladeshi products less competitive on price.

Manufacturers in Dhaka and other industrial zones are closely monitoring the developments. Many say they are holding back on hiring or expanding production until trade conditions become clearer.

Trade Negotiations Underway

Bangladesh’s government is set to resume talks with the Office of the US Trade Representative this week. Officials, however, hope to reach a deal that could ease trade terms and avoid further disruption. 

While negotiations continue, both businesses and workers in Bangladesh remain cautious, watching closely for further announcements.

Also Read: US Imports Of Critical Minerals Surge via Thailand, Mexico After China Export Ban

Tags: bangladeshdonald trumptariff

