Soham Parekh, an India-Based Developer Dominates Headlines After Moonlighting Accusations By 3-6 Companies

Soham Parekh, an Indian developer has been dominating the headlines recently after facing moonlighting accusations of working in 3-6 jobs simultaneously. Suhail Doshi, a Playground AI founder and co-founder of Mixpanel had claimed first that Soham was working for many startups by misrepresenting his location. Now, other tech founders have also substantiated this claim, and this has sparked a discussion around the topic that whether working in many organisations is promoting dishonesty in the work culture. Soham has now become an internet sensation globally and all the startups where he was working have fired him.

Other allegations against Soham

Not only working in many jobs, allegations of overlapping timelines, misleading information, and “ghost work” excuses to manage work commitments have also been levelled against Soham. He was also accused of delegating majority of his tasks. However, Soham denied the allegations and said that he wrote the code himself.

“……I had to do it out of necessity”, Soham issues clarification for doing multiple jobs

Currently, Soham has admitted to all the allegations against him and issued a clarification for it in an interview with the TBPN YouTube channel. The Indian developer said that he is not proud of what he has done. Also, Soham said that’s not something he would endorse either. The developer said that no one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but he had to do it out of necessity. Soham added that was in extremely dire financial circumstances. The techie also revealed that he has signed an exclusive founding engineer deal with Darwin, an AI video remixing startup.

More about Soham Parekh

Soham was born in Mumbai and planned to move in to the United States of America by 2020. He had first planned to do so by 2018 but abandoned the idea after considering his financial situation.

