Space Investment Jumps To $7.95 Billion In Q1 2026 As SpaceX IPO Buzz Drives Funding Surge

Global investment in space companies hit its highest level ever in the first quarter of 2026, driven by strong late-stage funding and rising investor interest, with sentiment boosted by expectations around SpaceX’s potential public market debut, according to data from investment firm Seraphim Space released on Tuesday.

Space Sector Funding Hits Record On Strong Late-Stage Deals

The funding reached $7.95 billion in Q1, nearly double the $3.93 billion recorded in the preceding quarter. The influx of funds also helped push the 12-month trailing investment to an all-time peak of $18.8 billion.

In addition to increased funding levels, there was also a spike in deal count. The space industry made 159 transactions, bringing its annual total number of deals to a record 654.

Space Investment Trends Shift Toward Bigger Cheques

The increase in capital deployment was largely attributed to bigger cheque sizes rather than a sharp increase in deal volume, with average deal size climbing to $68 million from $35.1 million in fourth quarter. The largest transaction was U.S.-based Saronic’s $1.75 billion round, one of the biggest space financings on record, the report said.

“The market today definitely feels ‘risk-on’ with capital moving quickly into perceived category leaders,” said Lucas Bishop, investment associate at Seraphim Space, pointing to a convergence of tailwinds, including defense spending, renewed lunar ambitions and investor anticipation around SpaceX’s IPO.

SpaceX IPO Expectations Add Momentum To Space Sector

A SpaceX IPO could provide a landmark liquidity event for early investors and employees, while also creating a valuation benchmark, improving exit visibility for venture-backed space companies. Elon Musk’s rocket maker ‌will host an analyst day ​on Tuesday, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Space Investment Leadership Dominated By North America

North America accounted for roughly 70% of total funding in the first quarter, while Europe posted its strongest performance since 2022 and Asia contributed more than $1.2 billion.

Space Industry Expands Beyond Satellites

Notably, investment has shifted beyond traditional satellite communications, with significantly more capital flowing into emerging segments such as in-space infrastructure, including space stations and data centers, reflecting a broadening of the sector’s addressable market.

Recent developments have also highlighted continued momentum in satellite connectivity, with Amazon AMZN.O saying last week it would acquire Globalstar GSAT.O for $11.6 billion.

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(With inputs from Reuters)