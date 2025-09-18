Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, And Larry Ellison Have This Surprising Thing In Common: Here’s What You Need To Know
Some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs share a surprising connection from their early lives. Discover the little-known link that shaped Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 18, 2025 17:09:01 IST

Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Dave Thomas grew up in adoptive families that helped them shape their ambition, which later defined their careers.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, was born to Abdulfattah Jandali and Joanne Schieble. His biological parents were unable to raise him, and after the first couple who planned to adopt him backed out, he was taken in by Paul and Clara Jobs. Jobs often credited his adoptive parents for giving him the support that fueled his innovations at Apple and Pixar.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, was born Jeffrey Jorgensen. His mother divorced when he was just a baby, and at age four, her new husband, Miguel “Mike” Bezos, adopted him. Mike Bezos provided a stable home, taught him discipline, and encouraged his love for learning. Jeff credits this early support and stability for helping him become the entrepreneur who built one of the world’s largest companies.

Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, faced challenges from birth. Born in New York City, he was given up for adoption due to health issues and his mother’s circumstances. He was raised by his aunt and uncle in Chicago. This helped Ellison develop the qualities that later defined his success in the tech world.

Meanwhile, Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s, was adopted as an infant and faced further family hardships, including the loss of his adoptive mother at a young age. These experiences inspired him to create the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, helping children in foster care find permanent homes. 

QUICK LINKS