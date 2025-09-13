Meet World’s Richest Woman Ever, Was Wealthier Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Her Net Worth Was…

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, and Mark Zuckerberg are the famous name that come to mind when we think about wealth and a lavish lifestyle. But, long back there was a queen whose wealth was more that today’s billionaires. Her name was Empress Wu Zetian of China’s Tang dynasty and her wealth was around USD 16 trillion in today’s value.

Empress Wu ruled during the Tang dynasty, which lasted from 618 to 907 AD, and officially held power from 690 to 705 AD.

The trick she used to earn money was simple. She had strict control over the empire’s resources, did heavy taxation, and had ownership of vast lands.

Wu Zetian used her wealth strategically to strengthen her rule, form political alliances, and secure her legacy. Her leadership left a lasting mark on Chinese history, and earned her a place among the most powerful and richest figures of all time.

Empress Wu was also controversial. Several reports claim she has eliminated rivals and critics. According to these reports, she may have removed threats within her own family to maintain power.

Her reign was marked by remarkable accomplishments, despite these claims. In addition to expanding its territory into Central Asia, it grew its economy through booming tea and silk trade.

Buddhism was encouraged, scholars were supported, and merit-based appointments replaced purely aristocratic privileges. Wu Zetian also promoted culture and education.

