Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani in today’s world are one of the richest people around. But none of them could match the fortune of Mansa Musa, the 14th-century ruler of the Mali Empire.

Historians often call Mansa Musa the “richest man who ever lived.” He ruled Mali from 1312 to 1337 CE, during a time when the West African empire was the world’s largest producer of gold. At that time, gold was the most valuable resource on Earth. If his wealth were measured in today’s economy, it would be worth more than $500 billion (Rs 43.7 trillion), according to reports.

One of the most famous stories about Musa’s wealth comes from his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324. He travelled with a massive caravan of 60,000 people, including 12,000 slaves and 100 camels. Each camel carried more than 300 pounds of gold. Along the way, Musa donated so much gold that he disrupted local economies. In Cairo, his generosity caused heavy inflation, and the value of gold dropped for more than ten years.

Unlike modern billionaires who built companies in technology, oil, or retail, Musa’s fortune came from Mali’s natural resources and trade. His empire controlled trade routes that dealt in gold, salt, ivory, and other goods. His influence reached beyond Africa to Europe and the Middle East, where rulers sought alliances with him.

Mansa Musa did not just hoard his wealth. He invested it in culture, education, and architecture. Under his rule, the city of Timbuktu became a world-famous center of learning and Islamic scholarship. He also built several mosques and institutions, many of which still stand today as a reminder of his powerful legacy.

