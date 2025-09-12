LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

He travelled with a massive caravan of 60,000 people, including 12,000 slaves and 100 camels. Each camel carried more than 300 pounds of gold.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 12, 2025 10:35:52 IST

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani in today’s world are one of the richest people around. But none of them could match the fortune of Mansa Musa, the 14th-century ruler of the Mali Empire.

Historians often call Mansa Musa the “richest man who ever lived.” He ruled Mali from 1312 to 1337 CE, during a time when the West African empire was the world’s largest producer of gold. At that time, gold was the most valuable resource on Earth. If his wealth were measured in today’s economy, it would be worth more than $500 billion (Rs 43.7 trillion), according to reports.

One of the most famous stories about Musa’s wealth comes from his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324. He travelled with a massive caravan of 60,000 people, including 12,000 slaves and 100 camels. Each camel carried more than 300 pounds of gold. Along the way, Musa donated so much gold that he disrupted local economies. In Cairo, his generosity caused heavy inflation, and the value of gold dropped for more than ten years.

Unlike modern billionaires who built companies in technology, oil, or retail, Musa’s fortune came from Mali’s natural resources and trade. His empire controlled trade routes that dealt in gold, salt, ivory, and other goods. His influence reached beyond Africa to Europe and the Middle East, where rulers sought alliances with him.

Mansa Musa did not just hoard his wealth. He invested it in culture, education, and architecture. Under his rule, the city of Timbuktu became a world-famous center of learning and Islamic scholarship. He also built several mosques and institutions, many of which still stand today as a reminder of his powerful legacy.

ALSO READ: Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, Name Is…

Tags: Mansa Musarichest man everrichest man in history

RELATED News

Viral: Altercation Between BMTC Driver And Woman Passenger Turns Reportedly Into Slap Exchange
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Other Family Members Live On 27th Floor Of Their Rs 15000 Crore Antilia Due To This Reason, It Is…
What is Z in Gen Z? Everything You Need To Know About This Generation
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!
Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Once Paid Twice The Price to Buy 250 Chickens, Reason Is…

LATEST NEWS

Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
Gold And Silver Prices Dip After Record Highs; MCX Show Cautious Optimism on Fed Rate Hopes, Check Rtaes In Your City
Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…

QUICK LINKS