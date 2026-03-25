Stock Market Holiday 2026: Are NSE And BSE Closed On March 26 For Ram Navami? Check Out Full Holiday List Inside

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, March 26, on account of Ram Navami, leading to a holiday-shortened week for investors. Both the NSE and BSE will suspend trading for the day. Market activity will stay limited in the coming days, with exchanges set to remain shut for three out of the next eight trading sessions.

Apart from Ram Navami, markets will be closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti and April 3 for Good Friday. This will result in another shortened trading week, with only three active sessions and an extended weekend for traders.

Total 16 Market Holidays In 2026

Stock exchanges have a total of 16 holidays scheduled in 2026. With three already observed earlier this year, the upcoming closures will be followed by several more breaks spread across the calendar.

After Good Friday, markets will next remain shut on April 14 for Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti, followed by May 1 (Maharashtra Day) and May 28 (Bakri Eid).

Key Holidays In Second Half Of 2026

In the latter part of the year, trading will be paused on multiple occasions, including:

June 26 (Muharram)

September 14 (Ganesh Chaturthi)

October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti)

October 20 (Dussehra)

November 10 (Diwali Balipratipada)

November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti)

December 25 (Christmas)

Markets Open Higher Amid Global Optimism

Despite the upcoming holiday, domestic markets opened on a strong note on Wednesday. The Sensex surged nearly 800 points, while the Nifty climbed above the 23,100 mark, extending gains after recent volatility.

Investor sentiment improved amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East. Reports suggest the US has proposed a ceasefire plan to Iran, while Tehran has indicated a softer stance by allowing non-hostile vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

What It Means For Investors

With multiple holidays lined up, trading volumes may remain uneven in the near term. Market participants are expected to factor in global developments along with a shorter trading calendar.

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