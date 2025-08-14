Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market was a lazy one this morning, both Sensex and Nifty were showing very little movement and stayed volatile in the early trading session.

Stock market holiday: It’s the last trading day of the week, as markets will remain shut on Friday due to the Independence Day holiday.

Future holds key movement for Indian stock market as investors seem to be in a wait-and-watch mode, staying cautious ahead of key global developments. The major event in focus will be Putin-Trump Alaska meeting. Any outcome from those talks could sway global markets next week, so traders are likely to stay conservative and avoid big bets today.

Is The Stock Market Closed Tomorrow?

The Indian stock market will be closed this Friday, August 15, 2025, for Independence Day. As this also aligns with the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, this will mark a three-day closure of the Indian Stock Market. I hope all the traders can take a break and enjoy this long weekend without worrying about the charts.

Since the market remains closed, there won’t be any trading or settlement activity across stocks, derivatives, or the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on both NSE and BSE.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar

Markets will reopen on Monday, August 18. The next market holiday will be on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here is the list:

Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Diwali, along with Laxmi Pujan, is on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The day after, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, is Diwali Balipratipada.

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Christmas is on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Experts On Stock Market Today

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI that the Independence Day holiday on Friday will also impact trading patterns.

“Expect positions to be trimmed going into the long weekend. India has much to gain from a truce at Alaska, as the raison d’etre for secondary tariffs on India will weaken. Relief rally possible next week if there is a positive outcome at Alaska. However, geoeconomics is more noise than signal, so we expect the rally to be short-lived,” Bagga said.

He added that the real drivers of the market will be India’s economic growth and corporate earnings.

“Those are softer than encouraging for now. The RBI missed a runway to stimulate by more rate cuts at its August meeting despite inflation falling sharply. There are no stagflationary threats to India, we will grow around 10 per cent in nominal GDP terms, but the corporate earnings slowdown and the challenges that the SMIDs are facing could postpone a market recovery,” he noted.

