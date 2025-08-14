LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

The Indian stock market will be closed tomorrow, August 15, 2025, for Independence Day. This long weekend includes Saturday and Sunday, marking a three-day market closure for traders and investors.

Stock Market Holiday
Stock Market Holiday

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 14, 2025 10:41:39 IST

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market was a lazy one this morning, both Sensex and Nifty were showing very little movement and stayed volatile in the early trading session.

Stock market holiday: It’s the last trading day of the week, as markets will remain shut on Friday due to the Independence Day holiday.

Future holds key movement for Indian stock market as investors seem to be in a wait-and-watch mode, staying cautious ahead of key global developments. The major event in focus will be Putin-Trump Alaska meeting. Any outcome from those talks could sway global markets next week, so traders are likely to stay conservative and avoid big bets today.

Is The Stock Market Closed Tomorrow?

The Indian stock market will be closed this Friday, August 15, 2025, for Independence Day. As this also aligns with the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, this will mark a three-day closure of the Indian Stock Market. I hope all the traders can take a break and enjoy this long weekend without worrying about the charts.

Since the market remains closed, there won’t be any trading or settlement activity across stocks, derivatives, or the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on both NSE and BSE.

Stock Market Holiday Calendar

Markets will reopen on Monday, August 18. The next market holiday will be on Wednesday, August 27, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here is the list:

  • Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on Thursday, October 2, 2025.
  • Diwali, along with Laxmi Pujan, is on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
  • The day after, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, is Diwali Balipratipada.
  • Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
  • Christmas is on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Experts On Stock Market Today

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga told ANI that the Independence Day holiday on Friday will also impact trading patterns.

“Expect positions to be trimmed going into the long weekend. India has much to gain from a truce at Alaska, as the raison d’etre for secondary tariffs on India will weaken. Relief rally possible next week if there is a positive outcome at Alaska. However, geoeconomics is more noise than signal, so we expect the rally to be short-lived,” Bagga said.

He added that the real drivers of the market will be India’s economic growth and corporate earnings.

“Those are softer than encouraging for now. The RBI missed a runway to stimulate by more rate cuts at its August meeting despite inflation falling sharply. There are no stagflationary threats to India, we will grow around 10 per cent in nominal GDP terms, but the corporate earnings slowdown and the challenges that the SMIDs are facing could postpone a market recovery,” he noted.

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Don’t Wait For The Diwali Rush, Plan Your Gold And Silver Purchase Now – Check Rates In Your City

Tags: Stock market holidaystock market today

RELATED News

Who is Ravi Ghai? The Rs 1000 Crore Business Empire Behind Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancee Saaniya Chandok
Trump-Putin Meet: What’s at Stake for India? Explained in 5 Points in 5 Minutes
RBI Completes ACU Auction For Key Government Securities, Sets Cut-Off Commission Rates
Gold Price Today: Don’t Wait For The Diwali Rush, Plan Your Gold And Silver Purchase Now – Check Rates In Your City
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On A flat Note, The Global Market Hit A Mixed Signals

LATEST NEWS

Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule
Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule
Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule
Stock Market Holiday: Is the Market Closed Tomorrow For Independence Day? Upcoming Holiday Schedule

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?