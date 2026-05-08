Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump Chinese-owned oil tanker Chirayu Rana Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar akhilesh yadav latest viral video KYLIE JENNER instagram baba vanga Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp elon musk sperm patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

Stock Market Outlook Today: Sensex and Nifty may remain range-bound amid FII selling, profit booking and global uncertainty. Key Nifty levels, Bank Nifty outlook, sectoral trends and market triggers to watch on May 8, 2026.

Stock Market Outlook on May 8: Dalal Street remained volatile amid FII selling and profit booking as investors tracked Nifty’s crucial 24,400 level ahead of the final trading session of the week.
Stock Market Outlook on May 8: Dalal Street remained volatile amid FII selling and profit booking as investors tracked Nifty’s crucial 24,400 level ahead of the final trading session of the week.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 07:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

Dalal Street seems to be taking a breath.

Indian benchmark indices were on Thursday (May 7) unable to maintain direction post Wednesday’s rally, as investors became wary at higher levels and booked profits in the bigweights. Even while global cues were firm and crude oil softened, the market could not hold on to its opening gains, suggesting that traders are not yet fully convinced about the directional move to come.

The BSE Sensex is at 77844.52 points, which declined 114 points, and the Nifty is at 24326.65 points, which gained 0.05%, or 12.55 points, in the last trading session. But the action was anything but quiet. Markets witnessed a wide swing during the session, with the Sensex swinging over 670 points between the day’s high and low as expiry-day volatility kept traders busy.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is The Market Directionless At The Moment?

There are a few reasons why the markets are in a “wait-and-watch” mode.

First, foreign investors continue to withdraw money from Indian equities. In the recent sessions, FIIs sold Rs 5,834.90 crore, keeping the sentiment under pressure despite decent domestic participation.

Secondly, the world continues to be somewhat uncertain, and investors are still watching the developments in West Asia, crude oil prices and global risk sentiment. Crude oil prices have declined slightly to around $98 for a barrel of Brent oil, but traders are not comfortable taking any decisive stance on the market.

However, the market had already seen a strong rally over the last couple of trading sessions, and a little bit of profit booking was expected at higher levels.

Market Takes a Dive on Heavyweights

IT, FMCG and select pharma names were the major pressure points on the benchmark indices.

Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Sun Pharma were among the biggest laggards on the Sensex.

But it was not all feebleness.

Auto and capital goods stocks stayed in buying mode. Gains in stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel limited losses.

Interestingly, the wider market was looking much healthier than the benchmarks. Retail participation remains strong underneath the surface as mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to outperform.

Nifty at 24,400: Why this level is important

Now, for traders, 24,400 on the Nifty has become the big figure to watch.

The index traded briefly above that level during Thursday’s session but was unable to stay above it. A decisive break above 24,400 would ignite fresh upside momentum, according to market experts. In the meantime, the market may continue to trade sideways in a wide range.

Technical analysts said Nifty is currently consolidating between 23,800 and 24,400, and the next big move may depend on whether the bulls are able to take control above resistance levels.

Bank Nifty Shows Strength Still

Bank Nifty is still showing some resilience compared to the benchmark indices.

The banking index is structurally positive as long as it stays above the 55,000 mark, analysts said. The index continued to be supported by private banking names, although PSU bank stocks were under some pressure in the session.

Unless key support zones are decisively broken, technical analysts still see the broader trend favouring the bulls.

What Sectors Are on the Move?

Thursday’s session made it clear that investors are selective and not buying the market broadly.

Here was where the action was:

Winning sectors
Capital Goods rising over 2%
Auto stocks gained close to 2%.
Industrial and power stocks were strong.
Steady buying also entered Realty shares
Sectors Under Strain
IT stocks remained under pressure; FMCG stocks saw profit booking
PSU Banks and Consumer Durables also fell

This suggests the continued preference for domestic growth and infrastructure-related themes over defensive sectors in investment decisions.

Rupee Recovery and Lower Oil Prices: A Respite

There was a silver lining too.

The Indian rupee recovered from its intraday losses to settle 23 paise higher at 94.26 against the US dollar. The stable rupee usually has a comforting effect on the market sentiment, particularly during FII outflows.

The lower crude oil prices offered investors some breathing room too. Lower crude prices helped assuage inflation concerns and ease pressure on the economy. The country is import-dependent on its oil needs.

So, What is Today’s Outlook?

The overall mood on Dalal Street still looks cautiously optimistic, but with an obvious layer of nervousness beneath.

Markets are unlikely to breakout from a range in the near term unless a strong trigger emerges, analysts said. Traders will be watching for:

Activity of foreign investors
Crude oil transportation
Worldwide Market Trends
Dollar-rupee action
Geopolitics crisis

For the moment, the market appears to be consolidating after its recent rally rather than heading into a deeper correction. That said, there could be some choppiness and stock-specific action on Friday, May 8, unless the Nifty decisively breaks above the crucial 24,400 mark.

The big question now is – will Dalal Street get back to steam again, or will the last trading session of the week remain stuck in a volatile range-bound zone?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: auto stocksbank niftybsecrude oil pricesDalal StreetFII sellingindian stock marketIT Stocksmarket updatesmarket-volatilitymidcap stocksniftyNSEProfit Bookingrupee vs dollarsensexShare Market Newssmallcap stocksstock market outlookstock market today

RELATED News

IMTS Institute Launches WILP Course Counselling: Transforming Work-Integrated Learning for Working Professionals in India

Rahul Kanuganti: Redefining Logistics Through Energy Planning

27 Years, 150 Plus Companies, No Layoffs, Multiplying Cash Velocity — Meet India’s Most Unusual Consultant Ravi Gilani 

Two Generations, One Mission: How ‘Forest Traiil’ is Turning Forgotten Roots into a Modern Health Revolution

RBI May Stay On Pause In June Policy As Inflation And Growth Concerns Clash; Here’s What You Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

US-Iran Exchange Fire In Strait of Hormuz, Several Tankers Attacked

India Dismisses Canadian Security Intelligence Service Espionage Claims, Counters With Khalistan Concerns

Apple Agrees to Pay iPhone Users $250 Million in a Class Action Lawsuit. See if You’re Eligible

China-Owned Oil Tanker Attacked In Hormuz After Trump’s US Plan

Chirayu Rana Retains Lawyer Linked To Epstein Accusers In Legal Battle Against JP Morgan Executive Lorna Hajdini

Police Feed Accused 10 Kg Bananas After He Swallows Locker Key In Custody

TCS Sex Assault Case: Who Is Nida Khan? Accused Arrested After 25-Day Hunt

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings, Live Streaming and Channel Details in India, UAE and Worldwide

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya To Join Mumbai Indians Camp In Raipur, But Will He Play In RCB vs MI Clash?

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 8: Will Sensex, Nifty Stay Range-Bound Amid FII Selling, Profit Booking?

QUICK LINKS