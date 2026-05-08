Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Titan, Dabur, Swiggy, BSE Among Shares Likely To Be In Focus On May 8

Benchmark indices lost steam on Friday’s opening as profit booking and relentless FII selling saw Dalal Street start on a cautious note. The broader markets continued to do better while the Sensex and Nifty struggled to hold early gains in volatile trade on Thursday, a sign that stock-specific action is still very much alive beneath the surface.

The NSE Nifty closed at 24,326.65 after a volatile expiry-led session on May 7. The BSE Sensex ended 114 points down at 77,844.52. Global geopolitical worries along with FII selling kept sentiment marginally tepid, although results-driven gains on some counters and developments related to individual stocks might bring some counters alive during today’s session.

Here are the top stocks likely to remain in focus in Friday’s trading session due to quarterly earnings, big block deals, fresh order wins and stake acquisition approvals.

1. State Bank of India

SBI shares will be in focus due to their March quarter earnings. Investors would keenly watch for loan growth, asset quality, deposit mobilisation and management commentary on credit demand and margins.

2. Titan Company

Titan to announce its Q4 results today. Participants on the street will monitor trends in demand for jewellery, momentum in sales in the wedding season and outlook on discretionary consumption entering FY27.

3. Swiggy

Investors will watch Swiggy closely for updates on profitability, quick commerce growth and expansion strategy amid increasing competition in the food delivery and grocery segment.

4. BSE Limited

Shares of BSE are likely to be active after the company reported a sharp 61% jump in its fourth quarter net profit. Investor sentiment around the counter was buoyed by heavy trading volumes and revenue growth.

5. Britannia Industries

Britannia clocked a healthy 21.6% year-on-year rise in Q4 profits. Investors will be watching if margin expansion and rural demand recovery continue to support the growth outlook for the FMCG major.

6. Lenskart Solutions

Lenskart could see increased activity after reports of a block deal worth ₹3,293 crore. The deal reportedly includes the sale of nearly 7.2 crore shares at a discount.

7. Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Cochin Shipyard came under focus after its subsidiary got a big order from an Adani Group company to construct four ASD tugs, boosting its domestic order book.

8. PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech was the L1 bidder for an EPC project awarded by the Lucknow Development Authority for ₹194.40 crore, which could improve the visibility of the order book in the near-term.

9. V Mart Retail

V-Mart Retail could face pressure on demand and margin, the other two key drivers for value retail players, following a 39% plunge in its fourth-quarter profit.

10. Digitek Pace

Pace Digitek won a fresh order for a battery energy storage system project from Jharkhand, furthering the momentum of investor interest in renewable and energy storage plays.

11. CCL Products

CCL Products’s quarterly profit rises double digits on steady demand and efficiency. Investors will eye the margin trend and outlook for export demand.

12. Mahanagar Gas Limited

Mahanagar Gas’s shares might remain under pressure after reporting a significant sequential drop in quarterly profit, a reflection of softer margins and operating challenges.

13. South Indian Bank

Investors would be keen on South Indian Bank shares, as the RBI has given an approval for Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy up to a 9.99% stake in the lender.

14. MRF

The company announced decent earnings growth, with net profit up 38% y-o-y in the quarterly results as revenue growth as well as operating margins improved even as the company battles volatility in commodity prices.

15. Dabur India

The company has recorded decent growth in profits as well as revenues in the March quarter, and investors will closely await management’s commentary on demand outlook, rural recovery and inflationary concerns.

Q4 Results Today: Stocks Likely to Be in Action

A few companies are scheduled to report earnings for the March quarter on Friday, which could cause stock-specific volatility during the session.

The earnings calendar today is again on the busier side, with various heavyweights coming out with their March quarter numbers. Market participants will be keen to hear from management about the margin outlook and demand trends across various sectors.

Major companies like State Bank of India, Tata Consumer Products, and Titan Company are releasing earnings today. Market participants will also look at Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India’s results.

On the banking and industrial counters, Bank of Baroda, ABB India and Multi Commodity Exchange of India will be on investors’ radar.

Infrastructure and retail-centric stocks like JSW Infrastructure and Kalyan Jewellers India will likely witness action post their quarterly earnings announcements.

Market Mood Stays Stock-Specific

The market mood is bullish, and the benchmarks have consolidated near their record levels. Earnings reports, commentary by management and specific company-related news may continue to trigger giant swings in individual stocks while the market as a whole could be range-bound.