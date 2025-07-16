Stock Market Today: Bulls Hold Ground As Sensex Gain, But Nifty Opens Flat Amid Trump’s Trade Tensions

Stock Market Today: Only Optimism and no panic as investors are all moody these days!

Investors are feeling cautiously optimistic, encouraged by cooling inflation data and steady global cues. It’s not a sprint, but a solid step forward, signaling resilience and readiness to build on recent gains. Sure, there’s still talk of Trump’s tariff tweaks — keeping everyone on their toes — but the mood feels more hopeful than anxious. So, let’s raise a toast to this green start! It’s the kind of steady momentum that can set the stage for bigger wins. Markets might be holding their cards close, but the vibe says: festive optimism is in the air. Keep your eyes peeled — exciting times ahead!

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Flat

At 9:00 AM, Nifty futures were hovering around 25,206.50, up 39 points or 0.15% — not exactly a rally, but a polite nod from the markets saying, “We’re trying.”

The mood? Cautiously optimistic, with investors still digesting cooling inflation data while glancing nervously at global cues. The gains suggest a hesitant step forward rather than a confident stride. And with whispers of Trump toying with tariffs again (because, of course), the global market atmosphere remains tense. So while the green tick is welcome, don’t pop the champagne yet — this could just be the calm before another tweet-fueled storm.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start (9:15 AM). Nifty at 25,171.05 with −24.75 (0.098%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,531.42 with +277.96 (0.34%) from previous session.

Global tariff talk and Trump’s tariff shocks are rattling markets, but the Indian share bazaar isn’t losing sleep. Stay steady, calm, and ready to dance through the storm. Looks like the bulls have packed their raincoats and aren’t backing down anytime soon.

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Key Reasons to Watch

Here’s your quick and snappy rundown of what’s likely to sway market sentiment this Wednesday:

Bitcoin falls below USD 117,000 after Trump crypto bills are blocked before vote

Dow drops over 400 points as CPI inches higher

US 10-year yield up 6 bps to 4.485 percent

Asian markets fall after Trump’s tariffs on Indonesia

Nvidia leads Nasdaq higher

US futures lower post inflation print, bank earnings

BofA, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to report earnings today

European markets end lower for a third straight day

Trump says drug tariffs probable by August 1, downplays more deals

Wall Street ends mixed with Nasdaq clocking record close

GIFT Nifty signals weak start

Trump sets 19% tariff on Indonesian exports to the US

USD index climbs for 10th day as inflation data undermines Fed cuts

Oil edges lower as Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia eases supply fears

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi report solid earnings despite Trump tariff risks

Gold eases as traders await tariff updates

US June CPI at 2.7 percent as tariffs start to bite

US June producer price index data today

Stocks To Watch Today

Quarterly Earnings – Reported HDFC Life Insurance Q1 (YoY): Profit up 14.4% YoY to ₹546 crore (vs ₹478 crore) Total APE up 12.5% to ₹3,225 crore Retail APE up 12.5% to ₹2,777 crore Value of New Business up 12.7% to ₹809 crore VNB margin improves to 25.1% AUM grows 14.7% to ₹3.55 lakh crore ICICI Lombard Q1 (YoY): Profit up 28.7% to ₹747 crore Gross written premium up 1.5% to ₹8,053 crore Net premium earned up 14% to ₹5,136 crore Combined ratio rises to 102.9% HDB Financial Services Q1 (YoY): Profit down 2.4% to ₹568 crore NII up 18.3% to ₹2,092 crore Gross loans up 14.3% to ₹1.09 lakh crore Gross NPA rises to 2.56% from 2.26% Net NPA climbs to 1.11% from 0.77% Just Dial Q1 (YoY): Profit up 13% to ₹159.6 crore Revenue up 6.2% to ₹297.9 crore EBITDA up 7.2% to ₹86.4 crore EBITDA margin at 29% Network18 Media Q1 (YoY): News revenue down 4.9% to ₹430 crore EBITDA margin expands to 1% from 0.5% News operating expenses fall 5.3%



Results Due Today – July 16

Tech Mahindra

ITC Hotels

Angel One

DB Corp

Le Travenues Technology (ixigo)

Kalpataru Projects

Lotus Chocolate Company

L&T Technology Services

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Stocks to Watch

Dixon Technologies : To acquire 51% in Q Tech India for camera/fingerprint module biz Also signed term sheet for JV with Chongqing Yuhai Precision (74:21 share)

: Kotak Mahindra Bank : President & Chief Credit Officer Phani Shankar resigns, effective July 21

: Zydus Lifesciences : Gets USFDA approval for Celecoxib capsules (pain/inflammation treatment)

: Biocon Biologics : USFDA approves KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart), a NovoLog biosimilar

: Bajaj Finserv : IRDAI approves 26% stake transfer of Allianz in insurance JVs to Bajaj entities

: Jindal Steel & Power : CFO Mayank Gupta resigns due to personal commitments (effective July 15)

:

Bulk Deals

MAS Financial Services : Nippon India MF bought 20 lakh shares at ₹305 each As of March 2025, held 5.29% stake

:

IPO Listing Today – July 16

Asston Pharmaceuticals (SME)

Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Piramal Pharma

Anant Raj

Avadh Sugar & Energy

B&A Packaging India

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics

TCI Express

Ultramarine & Pigments

Stock Trading Ex-Bonus

Ashok Leyland

Stocks in F&O Ban

Glenmark Pharma

Hindustan Copper

RBL Bank

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ASTEC-RE

COFFEEDAY

SAMPANN

SUVIDHAA

AFIL

NETWORK18

DIFFNKG

Top Losers:

MIRC-RE

GVPTECH-RE

AKI

BCG

SABTNL

NATHBIOGEN

KEEPLEARN

Share Market On Tuesday

Markets finally caught a break! After four straight days in the red, Indian indices bounced back on July 15, fueled by a welcome drop in June retail inflation — now at a 77-month low of 2.1%. The Nifty closed at 25,195.80, up 113.50 points (0.45%), while the Sensex climbed 317.45 points (0.39%) to 82,570.91. Green was the color of the day across all sectoral indices, with pharma, auto, media, PSU banks, and realty stocks all partying with 0.5–1% gains. Even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices joined the celebration, rising nearly 1%. Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Auto stole the spotlight, while HCL Tech and Tata Steel hit the snooze button.

Meanwhile, across the globe, Trump is reportedly flirting with tariff threats again — a move that could rattle global sentiment and stir the pot for markets already walking a tightrope. Could this be politics playing economics?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

